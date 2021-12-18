Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ beats his ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ at Day 1 box office collection; earns Rs 40 crore



Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released across India on Friday, December 17. Amidst the Omicron scare, this Sukumar directorial film opened to a roaring response at the worldwide box office. Based on the red sandalwood smuggling, the film has reportedly made a collection of nearly Rs 40 crore on an opening day.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ has beaten the record of his previous film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which had a collection of around Rs 36.83 crore. With this, ‘Pushpa’ has reportedly become the highest grosser of Allu Arjun’s career to date.

The film had accumulated Rs 30 crore with its theatrical release in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu film was also dubbed in multiple languages – Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. It managed to gain another Rs 5 crore from the dubbed versions, taking the tally to Rs 40 crore, reportedly. The first-day collection of the movie has proved that it is here to get the cash registers ringing as the film continues to collect more money.

The film has set another record as it collected Rs 11.44 crore purely from the Nizam region. The film is expected to create magic at the box office in the coming days, especially over the weekends, given the fact that it has received an overwhelming response on the first day itself, and also the fact that its release did not clash with any other film.

Pushpa has been receiving overwhelming reviews, especially for how convincingly Allu Arjun has played his role in the film. With so much appreciation coming his way, Allu Arjun, sure must be feeling at the top of the world.

The film’s first part – Pushpa: The Rise – also features actors Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. Devi Sri Prasad has given the music for the film.

