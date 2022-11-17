Here's how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to her marriage rumours with Mumbai businessman (Video)

Several rumours about Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming wedding surfaced yesterday. It was said that the actress was last seen in Babli Bouncer and was getting married to a young Mumbai businessman. According to reports, he had been courting the actress for a while before she ultimately said yes.

It further stated that her parents approved of the union and expressed their liking for him. Since Tamannaah has not committed to any new projects, this was also connected to her upcoming nuptials. She allegedly took a hiatus to get ready for her wedding and experience some wedded bliss. Tamannaah has now refuted it in a genuinely legendary way.

Tamannaah has previously been seriously implicated in marriage rumours. Rumours surfaced in 2020 that Tamannaah Bhatia was planning a wedding to Pakistani cricketer Abdur Razzaq. This took place following their appearance together at a retail event in Dubai. Tamannaah Bhatia had categorically denied the rumours. The actress expressed her sadness at the level of significance people placed on marriage.

Tamannaah Bhatia has said that she is open to love, but it will happen when it has to. The actress said that her parents were not on a groom hunt as it was made out to be. In the past, it was even said that she is going to marry a doctor. Tamannaah Bhatia who began working from the age of 14 has done movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. She is best known as Avantika from Baahubali. The actress is yet to announce a new project.

Hansika Motwani is tying the knot on December 4 with her long-time beau Sohael Khaturiya. The marriage is happening in Rajasthan. Well, Tamannaah has confirmed that she is very much single.