Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Haddi: According to Nawazuddin, working with real-life transgender women on Haddi has been an amazing experience, empowering the trans community.

Since the release of the first look, Haddi, the much-awaited movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender lady, has been the talk of the town. The internet community is eager to see more of the actor from the movie as the debates about it have taken off like wildfire. Nawazuddin discusses his experience working with real-life transgender women for Haddi while

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for taking on unusual and distinctive parts, will appear as a previously unseen character in his most recent, forthcoming movie. The movie has captured viewers' attention and demonstrated how Siddiqui is stretching the boundaries as an actor.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK

Nawazuddin made the following comment regarding his new role: "I have played a variety of intriguing roles, but Haddi is going to be a special one since I'll be sporting a never-before-seen appearance, and it will also assist me in pushing the envelope as an actor, looking forward to the film's production beginning."

Working with real-life trans women was an amazing experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to comprehend and learn more about the community, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who collaborated with more than 80 real-life transgender people for the movie. Their presence inspired me.

Also Read: Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

Haddi has begun shooting, and a large portion of the movie will be shot in western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. It is slated to be released the following year. Haddi will release in 2023.