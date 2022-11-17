Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Haddi: According to Nawazuddin, working with real-life transgender women on Haddi has been an amazing experience, empowering the trans community.

    Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his experience working with transgender women RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Since the release of the first look, Haddi, the much-awaited movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender lady, has been the talk of the town. The internet community is eager to see more of the actor from the movie as the debates about it have taken off like wildfire. Nawazuddin discusses his experience working with real-life transgender women for Haddi while 

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for taking on unusual and distinctive parts, will appear as a previously unseen character in his most recent, forthcoming movie. The movie has captured viewers' attention and demonstrated how Siddiqui is stretching the boundaries as an actor. 

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK

    Nawazuddin made the following comment regarding his new role: "I have played a variety of intriguing roles, but Haddi is going to be a special one since I'll be sporting a never-before-seen appearance, and it will also assist me in pushing the envelope as an actor, looking forward to the film's production beginning."

    Working with real-life trans women was an amazing experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to comprehend and learn more about the community, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who collaborated with more than 80 real-life transgender people for the movie. Their presence inspired me.

    Also Read: Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

    Haddi has begun shooting, and a large portion of the movie will be shot in western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. It is slated to be released the following year. Haddi will release in 2023.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone's airport look on point as she carries her infectious smile poses for cameras RBA

    Deepika Padukone's airport look on point as she carries her infectious smile poses for cameras

    Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK RBA

    Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pics from her next film Dover; actress was shooting in the UK

    Malaika Arora sends good wishes to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming film Patna Shukla RBA

    Malaika Arora sends good wishes to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming film Patna Shukla

    Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video) sur

    Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator suffers multiple cardiac arrests-report RBA

    Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator suffers multiple cardiac arrests-report

    Recent Stories

    National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes, symptoms and facts you should know about this disorder sur

    National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes, symptoms and facts you should know about this disorder

    Shraddha case Cops yet to find murder weapon Aaftab sold his phone on OLX after crime gcw

    Shraddha case: Cops yet to find murder weapon, Aaftab sold his phone on OLX after crime

    Bombay High Court allows Johnson & Johnson to manufacture baby powder but not sell; here's why AJR

    Johnson & Johnson can manufacture baby powder but not sell it in Mumbai; here's why

    Amazon begins mass layoffs impacted employees informed through email says some roles no longer required gcw

    'Some roles no longer required': Amazon begins mass layoffs, impacted employees informed through email

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings PBKS ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again-ayh

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again

    Recent Videos

    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon