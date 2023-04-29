Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss

    Focusing on your diet is the most significant way to reduce weight and get the appropriate nutrients. Making fresh smoothies at home is the best way to add to your nutrition.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    We know the tenuous relationship between summer and weight loss and that it is time to indulge in those icy, delicious drinks and smoothies that can help. 

    Pina Colada Smoothie: The Pina Colada smoothie is the one to have if you ever experience a "smoothie slump." For the recipe, you will need ice cubes, shredded coconut, coconut milk (mix well after opening the container), and frozen pineapple pieces. Blend the items, and you're good to go!

    Melon and Kiwi Smoothie: The melon, which is sweet, pulpy, and tasty, is a typical summer treat in India. By combining melons with other fruits, you can easily create an incredible beverage that can be consumed for breakfast or as a sweet treat in the middle of the day. This smoothie keeps your body cool and aids in healthy weight loss. 

    Smoothie with chia and almond milk: Chia seeds help you lose weight and guard against diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Almond milk is the ideal alternative to dairy or soy milk because it contains minerals. It promotes muscle growth, aids in weight loss, and enhances bone, heart, skin, and eye health. 

    Smoothie with orange, lemon, and flax seeds: Oranges are a fantastic source of vitamin C, which helps your body detoxify, guards against heart disease, and fights cancer. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) found in abundance in flax seeds helps to prevent stroke, lower bad cholesterol, and ward off myocardial infarctions. 

