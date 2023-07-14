Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Natalie Portman to Matt Damon: 7 notable actors who went bald for their iconic roles

    Discover the commitment and dedication of these actors as they embraced baldness for their memorable characters. From Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' to Natalie Portman in 'V for Vendetta,' explore the transformations that added depth and authenticity to their performances.

    Natalie Portman to Matt Damon: 7 notable actors who went bald for their iconic roles MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    In the world of film and television, actors often undergo physical transformations to portray their characters convincingly. One such transformation involves going bald. These actors demonstrate the dedication and commitment they have to their craft by willingly going bald for their roles. Whether it's to enhance the authenticity of a character or to visually represent a transformation, these actors fully embrace the physical changes required to deliver compelling performances. Their commitment to their roles extends beyond their natural appearance, showcasing their versatility and willingness to immerse themselves in their characters' worlds.

    Here are seven notable actors who went bald for their roles:

    ALSO READ: 'The Crown' to 'Mad Men': Top 7 Historical Dramas on OTT

    1. Natalie Portman

    In the dystopian film "V for Vendetta," Natalie Portman played Evey Hammond, a woman living under a repressive government. As part of her transformation, Portman's character goes through a harrowing experience that involves shaving her head. Portman fully committed to the role, shaving her own head and delivering a powerful performance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cami Modas (@camibelarmino)

    2. Bryan Cranston

    In the critically acclaimed TV series "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston played Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer. To fully embody the character's transformation from a mild-mannered teacher to a ruthless criminal, Cranston shaved his head, giving Walter White his iconic bald appearance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bee Bald (@beebaldproducts)

    3. Sir Patrick Stewart

    Known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Patrick Stewart embraced baldness for the character. He portrayed the wise and authoritative Starfleet captain with a completely bald head, which became an iconic and recognizable look for the beloved character.

    3. Charlize Theron

    In the movie "Mad Max: Fury Road," Charlize Theron played the character Imperator Furiosa, a fierce and determined warrior. Theron opted for a shaved head to portray the character's strength and resilience. Her bald look added to the intensity of her performance and became a defining visual aspect of the character.

    5. Sigourney Weaver

    In the science fiction thriller "Alien 3," Sigourney Weaver reprised her role as Ellen Ripley, the iconic character she played in the "Alien" franchise. As part of the plot, Ripley finds herself on a prison planet where she battles a deadly alien creature. Weaver shaved her head for the role, emphasizing Ripley's resilience and showcasing her determination to confront the alien threat.

    6. Cate Blanchett

    In the drama film "Heaven," Cate Blanchett played a grieving woman seeking justice for the death of her husband. As part of her disguise, the character adopts a male persona and shaves her head. Blanchett fully committed to the role, portraying the emotional journey of the character with a shaved head that added to the authenticity of her performance.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 🔮✨ (@earthward09)

    7. Matt Damon

    In the action-thriller film "Elysium," Matt Damon played the lead role of Max, a man living in a dystopian future where the wealthy reside on a luxurious space station while the rest of humanity struggles on Earth. Damon shaved his head for the role, further immersing himself in the character and bringing a gritty authenticity to his portrayal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Matt Damon (@mattdamon5)

    ALSO READ: Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dolunay to Kiraz Mevsimi: 5 popular Romantic Comedy Turkish dramas in India vma eai

    Dolunay to Kiraz Mevsimi: 5 popular Romantic Comedy Turkish dramas in India

    'The Crown' to 'Mad Men': Top 7 Historical Dramas on OTT MSW EAI

    'The Crown' to 'Mad Men': Top 7 Historical Dramas on OTT

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media ADC

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan says theatrical experience is totally unique in all media

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India vma eai

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads RBA

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Recent Stories

    The hour of reckoning has come Ukrainians warn Russians in petrifying TV message after hack (WATCH) snt

    'The hour of reckoning has come': Ukrainians warn Russians in petrifying TV message after hack (WATCH)

    Nourishment to Healing Wounds: 5 ways how Cashew Nuts are beneficial for your Skin vma eai

    Nourishment to Healing Wounds: 5 ways how Cashew Nuts are beneficial for your Skin

    Monsoon skincare: 7 easy ways to get glowing skin RBA EAI

    Monsoon skincare: 7 easy ways to get glowing skin

    Energy booster to digestive health: 7 benefits of regular consumption of Peanuts ATG EAI

    Energy booster to digestive health: 7 benefits of regular consumption of Peanuts

    football Bayern Munich secures verbal agreement with Manchester City's Kyle Walker osf

    Bayern Munich secures verbal agreement with Manchester City's Kyle Walker

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon