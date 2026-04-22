Justin Long, Ron Perlman, Harry Shum Jr, Martin Starr and Jarrett Austin Brown have joined the cast of the action-comedy 'Hellhound'. They will star alongside Marisa Tomei and Sam Rockwell in the film about a vet fighting a zombie outbreak.

Justin Long, Ron Perlman, Harry Shum Jr, Martin Starr and Jarrett Austin Brown have come on board for 'Hellhound', the upcoming action comedy. They will join Marisa Tomei and Sam Rockwell, Chris Messina and Ivan Martin in the film, which is being helmed by Zach Golden ("High Heat"), as per Variety.

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'Hellhound' Plot Revealed

Written by Golden and Martin, "Hellhound" follows a washed-up veterinarian who, when a zombie outbreak hits small-town New York, must team up with his ex-wife and her new cop boyfriend to stop President William White and his right-hand man General Graves from destroying NYC. As per the description: "It's a battle of zombies, power, and unresolved feelings--and the fate of millions rests in the hands of a guy who's already given up."

Production Details

Filming is set to begin later this summer in upstate New York. The project is being produced by Gasher of Vaneast, alongside Bo Youngblood and John Ierardi of Showdown Productions. Legal and business affairs are being overseen by Paige Williams of Helmet Fire Productions.

Producers Praise Ensemble Cast

"We're so excited to have these incredible actors join 'Hellhound.' We have a standout ensemble with real blockbuster appeal, and we can't wait to bring the film to audiences around the world," said Gasher.

"Bringing together this level of talent is a defining moment for the film -- each actor adds a distinct voice and creative strength that makes this project into something truly exceptional," added Ierardi of Showdown Productions. (ANI)