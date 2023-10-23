Rihanna to make 'musical comeback' after second pregnancy? details here

Rihanna is reportedly ready and all geared up to make her musical comeback with a world tour and more than one album. It is what we know about one of the most awaited returns. Rihanna is ready and set to make a musical comeback after her second pregnancy.

While the joy of motherhood and the parenting phase has kept Rihanna busy, she is all set to make her musical comeback very soon, according to reports. Fans of the singer, who have been waiting for years to enjoy a new studio album from her, are in for a joyful surprise. Here's everything we know about Rihanna, her future plans, and what she has thought out for her career, including a comeback tour and potentially more than one album worth of music.

According to a leading global entertainment portal, Rihanna is all set to make a massive comeback next year. An insider has told the portal that the Rude Boy hitmaker has struck a deal worth $38 million with Live Nation and has a major comeback tour set for 2024-2025. She reportedly also has two studio albums worth of new material all ready for release. A source revealed, "Rihanna is quietly planning a comeback tour after signing with Live Nation."

They added, "The deal was created to facilitate a world tour. Also, her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles. They are putting it all together as she raises her family. She'll press play on the live show once she's ready to go back to work and has two albums' worth of material to release once she's back. While there has been no official confirmation about it. Rihanna has been hinting at new music for a while. It seems like this might be it."

For the unversed, Rihanna gave birth to her second child, Riot Rose, in August. It was her and ASAP Rocky's second child. They are parents to 18-month-old Rza. The Love the Way You Lie hitmaker revealed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl in February. Even though lately she has been enjoying some quality family time, Rihanna is all set to make her musical return. Her last studio album, titled Anti, was released in 2016.

While fans have been waiting for her next release, Rihanna has been minting money through her successful cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty. Not only does it sell out quickly, but it also doubled its revenue last year. The singer has her own beauty brand with a lingerie line and is finally returning to her musical roots. Rihanna fans are thus in for a massive treat next year.

