    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke REVIEW: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan win hearts with stellar performances

    After a long and agonizing wait, audiences and fans finally saw the much-awaited family-themed dramedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    While the makers of the film had created so much curiosity with posters, teasers, trailer and the unique musical album with songs like Phir aur kya chahiye, Saanjha, and Tere Vaaste that struck the right notes with the audiences and music lovers, finally, much-awaited bollywood film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres today.

    It is a fresh and relatable story that resonates within the hearts. The film is about Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya's (Sara Ali Khan) dysfunctional family who is celebrating two years wedding anniversary of this much-in-love couple. The chaos erupts when the entire family feels angry as they eat the egg-filled cake. They blame Soumya for it when she loses her cool and gives it back to Kapil's family for always trying to doubt her.

    ALSO READ: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com

    Kapil and Soumya want a house of their own. They try a lot for ways to get a home of their own. They try to get a home under the government's Jan Awaas Yojna, but everyone tells them they cannot have their own house as their father's house already exists. 

    The film has lots of comedy with situational family drama in Kapil's family, which is also true in Kapil and Soumya's family. From being madly in love and married to getting divorced to make their dream of getting this house for themselves real, Kapil and Soumya go through an entire journey filled with romance, pain, love, drama, emotions, heated arguments, girlfriend and boyfriend phase, divorce, the before-divorce secret intimacy, the post-divorce romance, messy love triangle, betrayal and family bonds getting strained and so much more.

     

    What Works:

    Vicky Kaushal shines as Kapil, who portrays many emotions throughout with finesse and perfection. Sara Ali Khan, as Soumya, has worked hard on her accent, performance and diction of Punjabi kudi. She gave an impressive performance in this film.

    Overall there is a perfect blend of emotion, action, love, drama, family bonding, romance and comedy alongside the nuanced performances by the entire cast. The film definitely gives a feel of a fresh take on love and is a brilliantly made movie that has resonated in the hearts of fans and audiences.

    Laxman Utekar has given audiences a sweet and multi-layered film that has a mix of so many emotions with family bonding at its core wherein Vicky and Sara have given their career redefining and excellent performances as Kapil and Soumya.

    What does not work:

    The movie tries a lot to give us a feel of giving a deeply rooted and relatable story but in some parts, there is unnecessary comedy. Laxman Utekar has tried a lot to make sure the story looks appealing and relatable on screens but even after the brilliant performances by the cast and superb direction, the storyline could have been more compelling and crisp to make sure that audiences are hooked right from the start. Some parts look bland and ordinary within the film.

    Ratings: 3.5 stars

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a well-made family entertainer that has blended action, drama, romance, comedy, emotions, family bonding, and petty fights amid Kapil and Saumya, Kapil and Soumya's roller-coaster of romance and love story with other actors also giving remarkable performances. It is a light-hearted family entertainer film. Aside from the small things, I give it 3.5 stars.

    ALSO READ: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song 'Obsessed' on stage in Delhi; WATCH

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Glance at earliest days, career, personal life, awards won by musical legend

    102 medical colleges in India have been given notices; here's why

    Ahimsa Review: Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram's film gets mixed response

    The Kerala Story: Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's 'Nazi Germany' remark

    Law Commission backs sedition law, says Section 124A has utility in combating anti-national elements

    Expect Made in Devanahalli iPhones from April 2024

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

