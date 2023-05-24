Harman Baweja reveals reason behind breakup with Priyanka Chopra, says 'scoops were fun when they...'

If rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja were romantically involved when they worked on a few films together. Recently, the actor talked about how they were connected and later broke up.

As they prepare for the debut of Scoop on Netflix, Harman Baweja, Karishma Tanna, and Zeeshan Ayyub are giving interviews to entertainment news websites. Additionally, Harman was questioned by ETimes during an interview regarding the much-discussed revelation of his relationship with Priyanka Chopra. The actor claimed that the tabloid media would never discuss an actor acting in a movie, landing a new role after a lot of labour, or even getting hurt while filming a movie. But as soon as you leave a restaurant and a girl approaches you a few minutes later, they are immediately connected.

Oh, many years ago. According to reports, Harman Baweja disclosed the cause of his split. According to India Today, Harman claimed that Priyanka and he broke up because he couldn't devote enough time to her. According to sources, the actor stated that he didn't have time for her because he was too busy making What's Your Rashee?

What is webseries 'Scoop' all about: The protagonist is Jagruti Pathak, who is charged with using her connections in the criminal underworld to assist in the murder of a journalist rival. In collaboration with Mrunmayee Lagoo, Hansal Mehta developed and oversaw the courtroom play. According to rumours, Jigna Vora's Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison served as inspiration.

Speaking about the culture of media and how they cover such gossips for their business, he said that the tabloid often writes that a couple had lunch together, but in actuality, the guy might have been there to pick up food, and the girl may have been there with her father. According to Harman Baweja, the scoops are enjoyable when they are sweet and unpleasant when they are not. "But it’s a part and parcel of the line you have chosen, so you can't really complain," the actor told a leading media outlet.

