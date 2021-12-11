  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her

    Anushka Sharma shared many photos to mark 4th wedding anniversary with her husband Virat Kohli and said "Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen."

    Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 5:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for four years now, and they never miss out on a chance to show PDA on their social media giving many major relationship goals. They are one of the most talked-about star couples in India, and today on their 4th wedding anniversary Anushka took to Instagram and penned a long heartfelt note as she showered love on Virat.

    In the pictures, the couple is seen making funny and cute faces for the camera, washing dishes, posing with Santa Claus on Christmas, pushing daughter Vamika in a stroller, etc. 

    Also read: Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli

    In the pictures, the couple are seen making funny and cute faces for the camera, washing dishes, posing with Santa Claus on Christmas, pushing daughter Vamika in a stroller, etc. In 2017, Virat and Anushka officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florence, Tuscany in Italy. They became parents to a cute 11 months daughter named Vamika in January this year. 

    Also read: Virat Kohli shares romantic photo, Anushka Sharma gives funny reply

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    In 2017, Virat and Anushka officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florence, Tuscany in Italy. They became parents to a cute 11 months daughter named Vamika in January this year. 

     
    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants SCJ

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu RCB

    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal will be moving at this apartment in Mumbai, check details

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband kisses her passionately while bathing in pool, check photo SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband kisses her passionately while bathing in pool, check photo

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures) RCB

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures)

    Recent Stories

    Brazil health ministry website hit by hacker attack systems down vaccination data targeted gcw

    Brazil health ministry website hit by hacker attack, systems down; vaccination data targeted

    Kerala govt to open traditional route to Sabarimala temple allows several relaxations gcw

    Kerala govt to open traditional route to Sabarimala temple; allows several relaxations

    Did Kim Kardashian drop WEST from her surname? Did Kanye West fail to win over Kim? Read this RCB

    Did Kim Kardashian drop WEST from her surname? Did Kanye West fail to win over Kim? Read this

    US Tornadoes hit several States, many people feared killed in Kentucky-dnm

    US: Tornadoes hit several States, at least 50 people killed in Kentucky

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants SCJ

    Rakhi Sawant did it again; actress pulls Umar Riaz's pants

    Recent Videos

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Video Icon
    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon