Happy Anniversary Virushka: Anushka Sharma shares some goofy pictures; thanks Virat Kohil for inspiring her

Anushka Sharma shared many photos to mark 4th wedding anniversary with her husband Virat Kohli and said "Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen."

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for four years now, and they never miss out on a chance to show PDA on their social media giving many major relationship goals. They are one of the most talked-about star couples in India, and today on their 4th wedding anniversary Anushka took to Instagram and penned a long heartfelt note as she showered love on Virat.

In the pictures, the couple is seen making funny and cute faces for the camera, washing dishes, posing with Santa Claus on Christmas, pushing daughter Vamika in a stroller, etc.

In 2017, Virat and Anushka officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florence, Tuscany in Italy. They became parents to a cute 11 months daughter named Vamika in January this year.

In 2017, Virat and Anushka officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Florence, Tuscany in Italy. They became parents to a cute 11 months daughter named Vamika in January this year.