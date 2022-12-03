Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

Hansika Motwani and her fiancé Sohael Khaturiya were spotted enjoying a Sufi night. Hansika was wearing a shimmering sharara in a viral video from the ceremony.

The wedding festivities have formally begun. Sohael Khaturiya and Hansika Motwani are set to wed on December 4. After her Mehendi and celebrations, the actress and her fiancé were seen attending a Sufi night.

In a well-known video from the event, Hansika was dressed in a glittering sharara. She accessorised with head jewellery and clothes-appropriate necklace. Holding hands, the pair passionately entered the room.



Hansika will reportedly wed at the Rajasthani palace and fort of Mundotta. Pictures and videos from her Mehendi ceremony have also lately gone viral. For the event, she was seen wearing an orange sharara costume. She accessorises with a silver jhumka and little makeup. While sporting mehendi, the actress can be seen gesturing with her hands.

Hansika revealed her engagement last month by posting romantic pictures of Sohael popping the question. At the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the marriage proposal was made. In order to make his marriage proposal to Hansika, Sohael got down on one knee. Sohael wore a black suit, while Hansika looked stunning in a strapless white dress. "Now and Forever," the actress wrote as the picture's caption.

She just shared a sneak peek at her bachelorette party, and it was a blast. The upcoming bride-to-be posted a video on Instagram in which she and her bridesmaids can be seen having a good time partying. In one of the montage's segments, the actress can be seen sporting a bride-to-be sash as her pals are clad in silk robes.

In television programmes like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hansika made her acting debut as a young child. She played a significant part in the movie Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, she has acted in several Telugu movies, such as Singam II, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Engeyum Kadhal, and Velayudham.