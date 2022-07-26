Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me: Ranveer Singh on becoming Brand Endorser of the year

    Ranveer Singh was honoured with 'Brand Endorser of the Year' at the IAA Leadership Awards that were held on Monday evening in Mumbai. With this award, Ranveer has joined the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

    Had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me Ranveer Singh on becoming Brand Endorser of the year drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 6:18 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sure knows to make headlines. Whether it is for his films or for his fashion, Ranveer has also grabbed the centre stage. Now, with over 40 brands that he endorses, Ranveer has been honoured with the title of ‘Brand Endorser of the Year’ at a recently held awards function. 

    According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps, Ranveer Singh is considered as the biggest celebrity in India in recent times as his brand valuation currently stands at $158 million, which has increased from $102.93 million in 2020.

    Ranveer Singh, who was honoured as ‘Brand Endorser of the year’ at the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on Monday evening, said that he did not have it easy when it was about brands considering his face for endorsement. “I wrote my first ad. My first movie was a hit, my second and third, not so much. I had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me. So, after my first hit, all these brands came — cola, telecom, and at the time I was advised, ‘Yaar abhi mat kar, teri agli picture hit hogi toh you do them on a higher price’ (Don’t do them now. When your next movie becomes a hit, then do them),” said the actor. Ranveer waited for at least four years before he finally wrote an ad.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

    “From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser Of The Year’ award - life has come full circle! Thank you to the International Advertising Association (IAA) for this recognition, immensely grateful!”

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur’s Spanish certificate; calls herself ‘proud mommy’

    With this honour, Ranveer Singh has joined the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, among others, who too were bestowed with the same honour from IAA over the years.

    On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ and S Shankar’s ‘Anniyan’.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur Spanish certificate calls herself proud mommy drb

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur’s Spanish certificate; calls herself ‘proud mommy’

    No OTT takers for Kartik Aaryan Freddy drb

    No OTT takers for Kartik Aaryan’s 'Freddy'?

    Nude photos row Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity drb

    Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

    Exclusive 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty knew the film would be hit; it's all set to release on OTT soon RBA

    Exclusive: 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty knew the film would be hit; it's all set to release on OTT soon

    Recent Stories

    Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless-vpn

    Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key released; know important dates, other details here

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED quizzes Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee-ayh

    Who is Mathys Tel? 17-year-old signed by Bayern Munich for shocking fee

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon