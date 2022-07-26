Had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me: Ranveer Singh on becoming Brand Endorser of the year

Ranveer Singh was honoured with 'Brand Endorser of the Year' at the IAA Leadership Awards that were held on Monday evening in Mumbai. With this award, Ranveer has joined the likes of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps, Ranveer Singh is considered as the biggest celebrity in India in recent times as his brand valuation currently stands at $158 million, which has increased from $102.93 million in 2020.

Ranveer Singh, who was honoured as ‘Brand Endorser of the year’ at the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on Monday evening, said that he did not have it easy when it was about brands considering his face for endorsement. “I wrote my first ad. My first movie was a hit, my second and third, not so much. I had to wait a long time for advertisers to consider me. So, after my first hit, all these brands came — cola, telecom, and at the time I was advised, ‘Yaar abhi mat kar, teri agli picture hit hogi toh you do them on a higher price’ (Don’t do them now. When your next movie becomes a hit, then do them),” said the actor. Ranveer waited for at least four years before he finally wrote an ad.

“From starting my professional journey as a copywriter in an advertising agency to now being honoured with the prestigious ‘Brand Endorser Of The Year’ award - life has come full circle! Thank you to the International Advertising Association (IAA) for this recognition, immensely grateful!”

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ and S Shankar’s ‘Anniyan’.