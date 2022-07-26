Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts son Taimur’s Spanish certificate; calls herself ‘proud mommy’

Kareen Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur has learnt the Spanish language. Kareena took to Instagram to talk about how proud she felt of his son’s achievement while flaunting his Spanish certificate.

(Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in the city after having a good time with the family in the United Kingdom for a vacation. On Tuesday, Kareena shared a video post on her social media wherein she is proudly talking about her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, who has been learning Spanish and has even received a certificate for completing his course.

In the video that she posted on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the love that Taimur has for the Spanish language. She also flaunts a certificate of him clearing level eight of the language, while feeling extremely proud as a mother of her child’s achievement.

“Today I am a proud mom. My son has been learning Spanish and absolutely loves it," said Kareena Kapoor Khan while showing off Taimur’s Spanish certificate which has his name written on it.

ALOS READ: 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she’s the sassiest Bollywood actor ever

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were in the United Kingdom recently for a family vacation with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif also took his elder son Taimur to his boarding school in Winchester.

It was recently that Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her return to the country after having a ball of a time on a family vacation. “I am coming home…Summer has officially ended…Get up Stand up…Get to work …Mumbai I am ready for you…,” she wrote in the caption while sharing a picture of herself chilling on the sofa, and announcing her return to Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Nude photos row: Ranveer Singh booked by Mumbai Police for obscenity

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite actors Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film will be released in the theatres on August 11. Apart from this, she will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming untitled film which is an adaptation of the book ‘The Deception of Suspect X’. The film will mark the OTT debut of Kareena; it also stars actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently rumoured about being pregnant for the third time. The actor had shun the trolls and the rumours with a sassy reply wherein she said that Saif Ali Khan had already contributed enough to the country’s population.