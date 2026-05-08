'Gullak' season 5 is officially announced, with Anant V Joshi replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Anand (Annu) Mishra. Joshi shared his excitement about joining the beloved family drama and exploring a more mature side of his character this season.

The fifth season of family drama 'Gullak' has been officially announced, with a major change in the lead cast. Actor Anant V Joshi has stepped into the role of Anand (Annu) Mishra in Gullak 5, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

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Anant V Joshi on Joining Gullak

On joining the show, Anant in a press note said, "Gullak has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families, their warmth, little moments, conversations, and the simplicity with which they touch people's lives. I've been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special. Stepping into Annu Bhaiya's journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life."

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He added, "What made it even more memorable was the love and warmth I received from the entire cast and team from day one. I'm genuinely grateful to be a part of the Gullak family and very excited for audiences to experience this new season with us."

Gullak 5 Cast and Release

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, with Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season. The show will soon be out on Sony LIV. (ANI)