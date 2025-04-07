user
Ground Zero Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Brings BSF's Heroic Mission to Life

The story of valor, resilience, and sacrifice. Set against the intense backdrop of war, this gripping film celebrates the extraordinary courage of the BSF in one of its most daring operations. The buildup to the trailer, with impactful posters and teasers, created high anticipation for this cinematic experience.
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi in a Transformational Role

Excel Entertainment’s latest project, Ground Zero, brings an untold story to light. Taking the center stage, Emraan Hashmi portrays the real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey in a role unlike any he has played before. Raw, restrained, and powerfully intense, his transformation into this commanding character is remarkable. The impactful dialogue, "Ab Prahaar Hoga," perfectly captures the essence of a soldier’s resilience, setting the tone for a story of determination and grit.

article_image2

A Cinematic Experience of Depth and Action

The trailer portrayed the perfect balance in action and emotion, showcasing the challenges of the Kashmir conflict. With a haunting background score and a strong narrative, the trailer raised the anticipation and the intensity of the mission without giving away too much. Emraan Hashmi shines as a dedicated soldier, while Sai Tamhankar’s exceptiona; performance adds emotional depth to the story. Together, the cast breathes authenticity into this compelling tale.

ALSO READ: 'Ground Zero' new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date


article_image3

Countdown to a Cinematic Milestone

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero carries the legacy of their storytelling brilliance, seen in films like Lakshya. Directed by Tejas Deoskar and supported by a team of visionary co-producers, this film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. The trailer is out now, and the film is set to release in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

