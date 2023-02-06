Grammys 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Beyonce all set to making history with 31 all-time wins

The greatest music award of the year is arrived, and there are just a handful Indian/Indian-origin singers that may make a splash at the prestigious ceremony. Let's take a look at these performers that have a chance to win on the world's greatest stage.

Ricky Kej: This is Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej's third Grammy nomination. This time, Kej's album Divine Tides has been nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album with rock veteran Stewart Copeland.

Anoushka Shankar: Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of the famous Pandit Ravi Shankar, has received two Grammy nominations this year. One is nominated for Best Global Music Performance with the song Udhero Na, along with Pakistan's Arooj Aftab. The second award is for Between Us' Best Global Music Album. So far, the sitarist has garnered seven Grammy nominations.

Berklee Indian Ensemble: The musical ensemble created by Annette Philip, the first Indian artist to join the Berklee College of Music in Boston faculty, competes with Shankar in the Global Music Album category.

Norah Jones: Considered among the best jazz artists of the 2000's decade, is nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for I Dream Of Christmas (Extended).