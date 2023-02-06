Grammys 2023 LIVE UPDATE: Beyonce all set to making history with 31 all-time wins

8:15 AM IST
Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album award
Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album award for ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’
8:06 AM IST
Harry Styles performs at the awards ceremony
8:04 AM IST
Bad Bunny wins Música Urbana Album award
8:02 AM IST
Ricky Kej first Indian to win 3 Grammys
Ricky Kej earned two Grammy Awards in the Best New Age Album category, one in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' and one in 2022 for his album 'Divine Tides'.
About Divine Tides
Divine Tides is a dedication to Vasudeva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family. The album, which includes nine songs and eight music videos, was shot all over the world, from the breathtaking splendour of the Indian Himalayas to the icy woodlands of Spain. The record has received several honours at international festivals, including a Grammy Award in 2022.
7:49 AM IST
India's Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy
Bengaluru-based artist, Ricky Kej's album Divine Tides co-written with rock veteran Stewart Copeland wins Best Immersive Audio Album.
7:38 AM IST
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Enjoy Romantic Date Night
J.Lo wore a midnight blue Gucci gown with a high slit and a deep plunging neckline. Her gown was also adorned in diamond beads, and she accented her stunning appearance with Bulgari big diamond necklaces, as well as her huge engagement and wedding rings. Meanwhile, Ben looked suave in a coat and tie, and his wedding band was visible as he and J.Lo were seen inside the Crypto.com venue.
7:35 AM IST
Sam Smith joins the winner's list
'Unholy' singer Sam Smith wins best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy along with Kim Petras.
7:32 AM IST
Taylor Swift poses with Bonnie Raitt
7:24 AM IST
Lizzo and Adele having a friendly chat
Lizzo and Adele in conversation
7:22 AM IST
From Anitta to Taylor Swift, the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet
It was an event full of stars and glamour where the biggest of stars were in their best outfits and gave new style trends. We have a look at the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.
7:20 AM IST
Willie Nelson wins the Best Country Album
7:11 AM IST
Beyonce wins her third Grammy of the evening
Beyonce wins Best R&B Song for 'CUFF IT'. The megastar now has 31 all-time Grammy Awards.
7:05 AM IST
Viola Davis has achieved EGOT
Viola Davis adds a Grammy for her memoir 'Finding Me' (audiobook) to her elite list of honours -- Emmy, Oscar and Tony.
7:02 AM IST
Harry Styles wins Best Pop Vocal Album
7:00 AM IST
Samara Joy performs at the awards ceremony
Samara Joy is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.
6:58 AM IST
Taylor Swift on the red carpet
The singing sensation Taylor Swift has four nominations this year, including Best Song for 'All Too Well' she donned custom Roberto Cavalli for the event.
6:54 AM IST
Harry Styles on the red carpet
Harry Styles is nominated for both Best Album 'Harry's House' and Best Song 'As it Was'.
6:50 AM IST
Trevor Noah, the host
Trevor Noah is on the Grammy red carpet. He is hosting the Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year.
6:44 AM IST
Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Performance for The Heart Part 5
In the Grammy pre-ceremony, Kendrick Lamar won the Best Rap Performance Awarad for "The Heart Part 5". The 65th Grammy Honors will present 91 awards, but one of them might create history this year. Early winners include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Brandi Carlile.
6:43 AM IST
Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta Couture
Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta's blue gown. She walked the red carpet with Offset.
6:38 AM IST
Lizzo looks stunning in orange
The "Special" singer appeared at the awards presentation in an orange Dolce & Gabbana corset gown draped beneath a matching flowery cloak, both hands adorned with stunning diamond rings.
6:35 AM IST
Beyonce wins two Grammys
Beyoncé won two Grammys, moving her one step closer to being the most-awarded artist in the show's history. Beyoncé won the best dance-electronic music recording category at the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony for the first time ever for "Break My Soul." She also won for best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa.
6:29 AM IST
US first lady Jill Biden to attend awards as a presenter
The White House announced on Wednesday that US First Lady Jill Biden will be a presenter at this year's Grammy Awards. The Grammys published a second list of people who will present at the award event, which includes rapper Cardi B, pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo, actor Dwayne Johnson, actress Viola Davis, "When Harry Met Sally" star Billy Crystal, comedian James Corden, and Canadian pop singer Shania Twain. Biden is not the only first lady to attend the Grammys, the music industry's highest award.
6:26 AM IST
Indian and Indian-origin nominees this year
The greatest music award of the year is arrived, and there are just a handful Indian/Indian-origin singers that may make a splash at the prestigious ceremony. Let's take a look at these performers that have a chance to win on the world's greatest stage.
Ricky Kej: This is Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej's third Grammy nomination. This time, Kej's album Divine Tides has been nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album with rock veteran Stewart Copeland.
Anoushka Shankar: Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of the famous Pandit Ravi Shankar, has received two Grammy nominations this year. One is nominated for Best Global Music Performance with the song Udhero Na, along with Pakistan's Arooj Aftab. The second award is for Between Us' Best Global Music Album. So far, the sitarist has garnered seven Grammy nominations.
Berklee Indian Ensemble: The musical ensemble created by Annette Philip, the first Indian artist to join the Berklee College of Music in Boston faculty, competes with Shankar in the Global Music Album category.
Norah Jones: Considered among the best jazz artists of the 2000's decade, is nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for I Dream Of Christmas (Extended).
6:24 AM IST
List of Early winners in top categories
— Best alternative music performance: “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg
— Best alternative music album: “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg
— Best rock album: “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
— Best rock performance: “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
— Best rock song: “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
— Best rap performance: "The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar
— Best rap song: “The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar
— Best melodic rap performance: “WAIT FOR U” by Future featuring Drake & Tems
— Best R&B album: “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper
— Best R&B performance: “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long
— Best traditional R&B performance: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé
— Best progressive R&B album: “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy
— Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: “Finding Me” by Viola Davis
— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé
— Best solo country solo performance: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
— Best country duo/group performance: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
— Best country album: “’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
— Best jazz vocal album: Samara Joy
— Best dance/electronic recording: “Break My Soul,” by Beyoncé
— Best metal performance: “Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
— Best engineered, non-classical album: “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
— Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media: “Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou
