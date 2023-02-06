Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2023 Full Winners List: Adele to Beyoncé to India's Ricky Kej and more

    Beyonce has nine nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she will become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Who won during the 65th Grammy Awards? Check out the full list here

    Grammys 2023 Full Winners List 65th annual Grammy Awards winners
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Beyoncé is the most nominated artist for the 65th Grammy Awards, with all but one of her nine nominations going to her dance-heavy album "Renaissance." She is followed by Kendrick Lamar, who has eight nominations, Adele and Brandi Carlile, who each have seven, and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, who each have six.

    If Beyoncé wins three categories, she will tie for the most wins in the awards' history; four wins will give her the record by herself.

    Except for a few dozen, all 91 Grammy Awards will be presented in a preshow event in Los Angeles before the main presentation at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. Here are the current winners.

    Record of the Year

    Album of the Year

    Song of the Year

    Best New Artist

    Best Pop Solo Performance  

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

    Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

    Michael Bublé – Higher

    Best Pop Vocal Album

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording

    Beyoncé – Break My Soul

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

    Snarky Puppy – Empire Central 

    Best Rock Performance

    Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

    Best Metal Performance

    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

    Best Rock Song

    Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

    Best Rock Album

    Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

    Best Alternative Music Performance

    Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

    Best Alternative Music Album

    Wet Leg – Wet Leg

    Best R&B Performance

    Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

    Best Traditional R&B Performance

    Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

    Best R&B Song

    Best Progressive R&B Album

    Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

    Best R&B Album

    Robert Glasper – Black Radio III 

    Best Rap Performance

    Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

    Best Melodic Rap Performance

    Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

    Best Rap Song

    Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

    Best Rap Album

    Best Country Solo Performance

    Willie Nelson – Live Forever

    Best Country Duo/Group Performance

    Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

    Best Country Song

    Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

    Best Country Album

    Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

    Mystic Mirror – White Sun

    Best Improvised Jazz Solo

    Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

    Best Jazz Vocal Album

    Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

    Best Jazz Instrumental Album

    Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1 

    Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

    Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

    Best Gospel Performance/Song

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom

    Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future

    Best Gospel Album

    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

    Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

    Maverick City Music – Breathe

    Best Roots Gospel Album

    Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

    Best Latin Pop Album

    Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

    Best Música Urbana Album

    Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

    Rosalía – Motomami

    Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

    Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

    Best Tropical Latin Album

    Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

    Best American Roots Performance

    Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground 

    Best Americana Performance

    Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind 

    Best American Roots Song

    Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

    Best Americana Album

    Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

    Best Bluegrass Album

    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

    Best Traditional Blues Album

    Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

    Best Contemporary Blues Album

    Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny 

    Best Folk Album

    Madison Cunningham – Revealer

    Best Regional Roots Music Album

    Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

    Best Reggae Album

    Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

    Best Global Music Performance

    Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

    Best Global Music Album

    Masa Takumi – Sakura

    Best Children’s Music Album

    Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

    Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

    Viola Davis – Finding Me

    Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

    J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

    Best Comedy Album

    Dave Chappelle – The Closer

    Best Musical Theater Album

    ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

    Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

    Various Artists – Encanto

    Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

    Germaine Franco – Encanto

    Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

    Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

    Best Song Written for Visual Media

    Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

    Best Instrumental Composition

    Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge

    Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

    Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple

    Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

    Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version) 

    Best Recording Package

    Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

    Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

    The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83 

    Best Album Notes

    Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

    Best Historical Album

    Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

    Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

    Tobias Jesso Jr. 

    Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

    Harry Styles – Harry’s House

    Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

    Jack Antonoff 

    Best Remixed Recording

    Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

    Best Immersive Audio Album

    Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

    Best Engineered Album, Classical

    Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

    Producer of the Year, Classical

    Judith Sherman

    Best Orchestral Performance

    New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

    Best Opera Recording

    The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones 

    Best Choral Performance

    The Crossing – Born

    Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

    Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen 

    Best Classical Instrumental Solo

    Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future 

    Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

    Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

    Best Classical Compendium

    Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story 

    Best Contemporary Classical Composition

    Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact

    Best Music Video

    Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

    Best Music Film

    Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

     

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
