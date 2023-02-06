Grammys 2023 Full Winners List: Adele to Beyoncé to India's Ricky Kej and more

Beyonce has nine nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she will become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Who won during the 65th Grammy Awards? Check out the full list here

Beyoncé is the most nominated artist for the 65th Grammy Awards, with all but one of her nine nominations going to her dance-heavy album "Renaissance." She is followed by Kendrick Lamar, who has eight nominations, Adele and Brandi Carlile, who each have seven, and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, and the producer and songwriter The-Dream, who each have six.

If Beyoncé wins three categories, she will tie for the most wins in the awards' history; four wins will give her the record by herself.

Except for a few dozen, all 91 Grammy Awards will be presented in a preshow event in Los Angeles before the main presentation at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. Here are the current winners.

Record of the Year

Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Best Metal Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Best Rock Album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best Alternative Music Performance

Wet Leg – Chaise Lounge

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Best R&B Album

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Best Country Song

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Best Country Album

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – Endangered Species

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Fear Is Not My Future

Best Gospel Album

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Maverick City Music – Breathe

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

Best Latin Pop Album

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Best Música Urbana Album

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – Stompin’ Ground

Best Americana Performance

Bonnie Raitt – Made Up Mind

Best American Roots Song

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Best Bluegrass Album

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Best Traditional Blues Album

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Best Folk Album

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Best Global Music Performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best Global Music Album

Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Best Musical Theater Album

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists – Encanto

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Best Instrumental Composition

Geoffrey Keezer – Refuge

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – Scrapple From the Apple

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Christine McVie – Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Best Recording Package

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Best Album Notes

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

Lizzo – About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Best Choral Performance

The Crossing – Born

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet – Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Letters for the Future

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Best Classical Compendium

Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – Puts: Contact

Best Music Video

Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Music Film

Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story