Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammy Nominations 2023: From ABBA to Adele, Harry Styles, check out the complete list of nominees

    The nominations for Grammy Awards 2023 have been announced. ABBA to Adele, Doja Cat, Beyonce, and Harry Style are some of the front runners in various categories. Take a look at the nominations here.

    Grammy Nominations 2023: From ABBA to Adele, Harry Styles, check out the complete list of nominees drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 8:28 AM IST

    The most prestigious awards in the world of music, the Grammy Awards, are all set to take place again. On Wednesday morning (IST), the organisers of Grammy Awards 2023 revealed its complete list of nominees.

    The 65th GRAMMY Awards will be held on February 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network. It will also be live-streamed on Paramount+. The hosts, presenters, and performers for the ceremony will be announced soon. Meanwhile, take a look at the complete list of nominations, here:

    Record Of The Year:

    1.    Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA
    2.    Easy On Me by Adele
    3.    BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé
    4.    Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige
    5.    You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
    6.    Woman by Doja Cat
    7.    Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
    8.    The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
    9.    About Damn Time by Lizzo
    10.    As It Was by Harry Styles

    Album Of The Year:

    1.    Voyage by ABBA
    2.    30 by Adele
    3.    Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
    4.    RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
    5.    Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
    6.    In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
    7.    Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
    8.    Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
    9.    Special by Lizzo
    10.    Harry's House by Harry Styles

    ALSO READ: Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU’s latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

    Song Of The Year: 

    1.    Abcdefu
    2.    About Damn Time
    3.    All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
    4.    As It Was
    5.    Bad Habit
    6.    BREAK MY SOUL
    7.    Easy On Me
    8.    GOD DID
    9.    The Heart Part 5
    10.    Just Like That

    Best New Artist: 

    1.    Anitta
    2.    Omar Apollo
    3.    DOMi & JD Beck
    4.    Muni Long
    5.    Samara Joy
    6.    Latto
    7.    Måneskin
    8.    Tobe Nwigwe
    9.    Molly Tuttle
    10.    Wet Leg

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Best Pop Solo Performance:

    1.    Easy On Me by Adele
    2.    Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny
    3.    Woman by Doja Cat
    4.    Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
    5.    About Damn Time by Lizzo
    6.    As It Was by Harry Styles

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 

    1.    Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA
    2.    Bam Bam by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
    3.    My Universe by Coldplay & BTS
    4.    I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone & Doja Cat
    5.    Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

    1.    Higher by Michael Bublé
    2.    When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson
    3.    I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
    4.    Evergreen by Pentatonix
    5.    Thank You by Diana Ross

    Best Pop Vocal Album: 

    1.    Voyage by ABBA
    2.    30 by Adele
    3.    Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
    4.    Special by Lizzo
    5.    Harry's House by Harry Styles

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording: 

    1.    BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé
    2.    Rosewood by Bonobo
    3.    Don't Forget My Love by Diplo & Miguel
    4.    I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
    5.    Intimidated by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
    6.    On My Knees by RÜFÜS DU SOL

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: 

    1.    Renaissance by Beyoncé
    2.    Fragments by Bonobo
    3.    Diplo by Diplo
    4.    The Last Goodbye by ODESZA
    5.    Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 8:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office MCU latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India drb

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU’s latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures sur

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Qala Trailer Babil Khan debut is a twisted tale of Tripti Dimri as a young singer and her mother drb

    Qala Trailer: Babil Khan’s debut is a twisted tale of a young singer and her mother

    Tollywood star Naga Shaurya admitted to hospital: reports drb

    Tollywood star Naga Shaurya admitted to hospital: reports

    First glimpse out: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi drb

    First glimpse out: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi

    Recent Stories

    Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential election bid AJR

    Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential election bid

    Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office MCU latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India drb

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU’s latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients sur

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients

    Heres how to stick to your workout regime during winters sur

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    Qatar World Cup 2022: SWOT analysis for Brazil-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: SWOT analysis for Brazil

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon