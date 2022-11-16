Grammy Nominations 2023: From ABBA to Adele, Harry Styles, check out the complete list of nominees

The nominations for Grammy Awards 2023 have been announced. ABBA to Adele, Doja Cat, Beyonce, and Harry Style are some of the front runners in various categories. Take a look at the nominations here.

The most prestigious awards in the world of music, the Grammy Awards, are all set to take place again. On Wednesday morning (IST), the organisers of Grammy Awards 2023 revealed its complete list of nominees.

The 65th GRAMMY Awards will be held on February 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network. It will also be live-streamed on Paramount+. The hosts, presenters, and performers for the ceremony will be announced soon. Meanwhile, take a look at the complete list of nominations, here:

Record Of The Year:

1. Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA

2. Easy On Me by Adele

3. BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé

4. Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige

5. You And Me On The Rock by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

6. Woman by Doja Cat

7. Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

8. The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

9. About Damn Time by Lizzo

10. As It Was by Harry Styles

Album Of The Year:

1. Voyage by ABBA

2. 30 by Adele

3. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

4. RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

5. Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

6. In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

7. Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

8. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

9. Special by Lizzo

10. Harry's House by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year:

1. Abcdefu

2. About Damn Time

3. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

4. As It Was

5. Bad Habit

6. BREAK MY SOUL

7. Easy On Me

8. GOD DID

9. The Heart Part 5

10. Just Like That

Best New Artist:

1. Anitta

2. Omar Apollo

3. DOMi & JD Beck

4. Muni Long

5. Samara Joy

6. Latto

7. Måneskin

8. Tobe Nwigwe

9. Molly Tuttle

10. Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance:

1. Easy On Me by Adele

2. Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny

3. Woman by Doja Cat

4. Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

5. About Damn Time by Lizzo

6. As It Was by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

1. Don't Shut Me Down by ABBA

2. Bam Bam by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

3. My Universe by Coldplay & BTS

4. I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone & Doja Cat

5. Unholy by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

1. Higher by Michael Bublé

2. When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson

3. I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones

4. Evergreen by Pentatonix

5. Thank You by Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album:

1. Voyage by ABBA

2. 30 by Adele

3. Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

4. Special by Lizzo

5. Harry's House by Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

1. BREAK MY SOUL by Beyoncé

2. Rosewood by Bonobo

3. Don't Forget My Love by Diplo & Miguel

4. I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

5. Intimidated by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

6. On My Knees by RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

1. Renaissance by Beyoncé

2. Fragments by Bonobo

3. Diplo by Diplo

4. The Last Goodbye by ODESZA

5. Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL