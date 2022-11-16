Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU’s latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

As per media reports, the total collection of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on the global front has crossed Rs 2700 crore. The film, made on a budget of Rs 2030 crore, has reportedly recovered its cost within just five days of its release.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fanbase in India; MCU films always look forward to their theatrical releases here. Its latest release, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, was one of the most awaited films after last year’s ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’. The sequel recorded an impressive opening day collection of Rs 12.96 crore in India on Friday.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has completed five days of its release and the film’s collections, globally, have only been going up every single day. In India alone, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within less than a week of its theatrical release.

Speaking of its collections at the Indian box office, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ got an opening of Rs 12.96 crore on Friday. It went on to collect another Rs 14.5 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 14.74 crore on the third day.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

However, come Monday and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ saw a slight dip in its box office numbers; it collected Rs 4.55 crore. On the fifth day, i.e. Tuesday, ‘Black Panther 2’ went on to see another dip in its earnings.

According to media reports, the initial estimates of the box office reflect that the film earned Rs 3.80 crore on the fifth day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 50.55 crore.

Meanwhile, speaking of the global collections of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, it has so far collected around Rs 2700 crore worldwide. According to reports, a total of Rs 2030 crore was spent in making this film. The film earned more than the budget as soon as it was released.

ALSO READ: Qala Trailer: Babil Khan’s debut is a twisted tale of a young singer and her mother

Per the reports, if the worldwide collection of ‘Black Panther 2’ is way more than the combined collection of two top Indian films – ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘RRR’, which earned Rs 1235 crore and Rs 1135 crore, respectively.

Based on Marvel Studios' comic character ‘Black Panther’, the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nat Moore under the banner of Marvel Studios. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film has performed better than non-Marvel Hollywood films released in the year 2022. Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the film's prequel 'Black Panther' in 2018, has been paid tribute in the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.