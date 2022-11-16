Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black Panther 2 Box Office: MCU’s latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

    As per media reports, the total collection of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on the global front has crossed Rs 2700 crore. The film, made on a budget of Rs 2030 crore, has reportedly recovered its cost within just five days of its release.

    Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office MCU latest film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 7:43 AM IST

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fanbase in India; MCU films always look forward to their theatrical releases here. Its latest release, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, was one of the most awaited films after last year’s ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’. The sequel recorded an impressive opening day collection of Rs 12.96 crore in India on Friday.

    ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has completed five days of its release and the film’s collections, globally, have only been going up every single day. In India alone, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within less than a week of its theatrical release.

    Speaking of its collections at the Indian box office, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ got an opening of Rs 12.96 crore on Friday. It went on to collect another Rs 14.5 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 14.74 crore on the third day.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    However, come Monday and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ saw a slight dip in its box office numbers; it collected Rs 4.55 crore. On the fifth day, i.e. Tuesday, ‘Black Panther 2’ went on to see another dip in its earnings.

    According to media reports, the initial estimates of the box office reflect that the film earned Rs 3.80 crore on the fifth day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 50.55 crore.

    Meanwhile, speaking of the global collections of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, it has so far collected around Rs 2700 crore worldwide. According to reports, a total of Rs 2030 crore was spent in making this film. The film earned more than the budget as soon as it was released.

    ALSO READ: Qala Trailer: Babil Khan’s debut is a twisted tale of a young singer and her mother

    Per the reports, if the worldwide collection of ‘Black Panther 2’ is way more than the combined collection of two top Indian films – ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘RRR’, which earned Rs 1235 crore and Rs 1135 crore, respectively.

    Based on Marvel Studios' comic character ‘Black Panther’, the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nat Moore under the banner of Marvel Studios. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film has performed better than non-Marvel Hollywood films released in the year 2022. Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in the film's prequel 'Black Panther' in 2018, has been paid tribute in the sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 7:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures sur

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Qala Trailer Babil Khan debut is a twisted tale of Tripti Dimri as a young singer and her mother drb

    Qala Trailer: Babil Khan’s debut is a twisted tale of a young singer and her mother

    Tollywood star Naga Shaurya admitted to hospital: reports drb

    Tollywood star Naga Shaurya admitted to hospital: reports

    First glimpse out: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi drb

    First glimpse out: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

    Recent Stories

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients sur

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients

    Heres how to stick to your workout regime during winters sur

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    Qatar World Cup 2022: SWOT analysis for Brazil-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: SWOT analysis for Brazil

    Daily Horoscope for November 16 2022 Taurus Virgo Aquarius Pisces Scorpio Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Virgo; Pisces, Aquarius be careful

    Numerology Prediction for November 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon