    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Deepika Padukone has joined the likes of actors who have become entrepreneurs by starting their own beauty line. The 'Pathaan' actor, on Tuesday, launched  '82°E' - a range of self-care products including moisturizers. Here are  5 actors from the B-Town who have started their own line of beauty products; take a look.

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

    Beauty is a growing market in India. Skincare is vital. Bollywood celebrities give out their daily routine, and most Indians follow these beauty tips; they have started their brands. Many American celebrities like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Selena Gomez have their brands. Indian celebrities have ventured into the market to provide their fans with the best products. Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood divas with their beauty lines. Let's take a look at some of them:

    Deepika Padukone: Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone introduces "Ashwagandha Bounce" and "Patchouli Glow" as the inaugural product in her self-care brand, 82°E. The brand's main philosophy is that these products have been clinically, carefully crafted, and tested to make skincare a simple, effective, enjoyable self-care ritual. Formulated by in-house experts, the inaugural skincare line combines time-tested Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compounds to offer high-quality, high-performance products. 

    Katrina Kaif: There was much buzz when actress Katrina Kaif launched her makeup and beauty line Kay Beauty in 2019. She collaborated with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and other celebs and launched it with the hashtag #ItsKayToBeYou campaign. She launched vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free products. The brand's social media page is filled with models of all sexualities, genders and people of various skin types and tones, promoting inclusivity.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Anomaly Haircare is an environmentally friendly and budget-friendly hair care line introduced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. These items are available at Target stores in the USA. The packaging of these products is made from recycled plastic and is also paraben, sulphate, vegan, and cruelty-free. The products promise healthy and vibrant hair.

    Masaba Gupta: Masaba Gupta, actor and fashion designer, launched her cruelty-free, vegan and paraben-free beauty line called Lovechild By Masaba. Matte and nail enamels, liquid lipsticks, face mists and intimate wipes are available. The brand's main focus is the well-being of young women. The products begin at a reasonable price of Rs 100.

    Sunny Leone: Actress Sunny Leone's beauty brand Star Struck is a PETA-certified, vegan, cruelty-free makeup line started in 2018. Her brand reflects the actor's personality, and the vision is to promote social work and cruelty-free products. The brand began with lip products and has since expanded to include concealers, mascaras, colour correctors and other cosmetics.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
