Goodbye movie review: Arun Bali, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's film gets thumbs up from netizens

Goodbye Twitter review: Social media users call Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan's movie an 'emotional ride'. The movie is getting heaping praise from all corners

The movie Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally opened in theatres. The family drama has received much attention for its emotionally charged storyline. Both online users and critics are thrilled with the movie.

Goodbye, a movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, opened in theatres on October 7 and has received largely favourable reviews from critics and viewers. The movie, which is Rashmika's Bollywood debut, is a family drama focusing on the difficult connection between family members following the mother's death, Neena Gupta portrays.

One user tweeted, "Just watched #Goodbye and teared up at every third scene...more in the review. Such a poignant film ❤️"

TV actress Ridhi Dogra too reviewed the film and wrote, "What a film. Everything about the film is heart-tugging. #Goodbye A film for the whole family. It’ll make you hug them tight and love them a little longer. Watch it with the fam. And if you’re not in the same city as them , call them before you start watching it. Trust me!🥹♥️😇"

"#Goodbye very well connects emotionally, and of course, megastar #AmitabhBachchan proves once again why he is called a legend," wrote another.

One more user reviewed the film and wrote, "#RashmikaMandanna makes a fine debut in #Bollywood and she looks confident especially in scenes with the great performer like Mr.#AmitabhBachchan. Neena Gupta is treat to watch. Overall a decent entertainer. Do watch with your family. You won’t be disappointed. #GoodByeReview."

The late actor Arun Bali, who died away on Friday at the age of 79, as well as Elli AvRam, Sahil Mehta, Sunil Grover, and Pavail Gulati appear in the movie, which Vikas Bahl directs.