Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram as she heaped praises on Hillary Clinton, sharing a throwback photo. Priyanka is currently the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF.

Priyanka Chopra is a Hollywood and Bollywood cinema icon who has dabbled in both genres throughout her career. She has appeared in several well-liked movies, including Agneepath, Krrish 3, Don 2, Baywatch, Mary Kom, The Sky Is Pink, and others. Her three-season television series Quantico received widespread digital and satellite viewing.

The actress wed Nick Jonas, and the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie through surrogacy. She presently serves as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka shared a throwback image on Instagram while praising Hillary Clinton.

Not long ago, Priyanka Chopra attended a session Hillary Clinton presented for the Women's Leadership Forum. Hillary and she appeared in pictures on her Instagram story. While Hillary looked lovely in her delicately created shrug, the Don actress was magnificent in her exquisite golden, turtle-neck bodycon dress.

Priyanka, in her Instagram story where she shared pictures with Hillary Clinton, wrote, "Thank you HRC for an amazing evening! Throwback to the powerful seminar hosted by #HillaryClinton for Women's Leadership Forum. She has worked tirelessly, to expand women's representation and leadership in every sphere."

Based on what PeeCee has said, Hillary is working tirelessly, to expand women's representation in every sphere.

In Farhan Akhtar's drama Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra was set to make her comeback with leading ladies Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. But the movie has been put off indefinitely. Priyanka will next be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan while she searches for roles to signify her return to Bollywood. The movie debuts in 2023 in April.

