Good news for Suriya fans: 'Jai Bhim' actor to soon announce new project; Read

    Jai Bhim actor is in talks with Telugu filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for his upcoming movie. The film will be made in Tamil and Telugu with Suriya as the hero.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Tamil superstar Suriya is all set for his new movie announcement. According to reports, the Jai Bhim actor is in talks with Telugu filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for his upcoming movie. The film will be made in Tamil and Telugu with Suriya as the hero.

    Boyapati will direct Suriya in his upcoming movie. The film will be made in Tamil and Telugu with Suriya as the hero.The movie is likely to go on floors next year. Meanwhile, Boyapati Srinu's film Skanda starring Ram Pothineni is gearing up for its theatrical release.

    Suriya is currently working on his upcoming film Kanguva, which has created a terrific buzz in the industry with first trailer. 

    The highly promising Kanguva trailer video introduces the project's leading man, Suriya, as a mighty, ruthless warrior on a mission. As always, the versatile actor has left his fans and Tamil cinema audiences floored with his impressive transformation for the film, which clearly features him in a never-seen-before avatar. From the 2.22 minutes long Kanguva glimpse, it is noticeable that director Siva and his team have promised to present a unique, larger-than-life epic fantasy film deeply ingrained and rooted in the Tamil culture for global audiences.

    For those unaware, the period fantasy film helmed by Siva is reportedly set in two different timelines and will feature leading man Suriya in multiple avatars. Kanguva, which is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in the National award-winning actor's career, has been slated to get a pan-Indian release in six languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

    Director Siva had revealed in an interview that Suriya’s Kanguva is set in an entirely new world and will give the audience an experience like never before. The movie is produced by Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green banner. 

    Disha Patani is the female lead of the film and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music. Kanguva is slated to be released in 10 languages.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
