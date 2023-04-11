Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Global icon Kim Kardashian collaborates with Emma Roberts for American Horror Story 12; know more

    Kim Kardashian, the reality show star and prominently known global socialite, joins the star cast of American Horror Story Season 12, with the show's returning star and nuanced Hollywood starlet Emma Roberts. Read on to know more.

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 8:06 AM IST

    An exciting scoop for the ardent fans of globally renowned reality TV icon and socialite Kim Kardashian is finally here. Kim Kardashian is now a part of the iconic hit supernatural horror series' new installment, American Horror Story 12. She joins this season with the series returning star Emma Roberts who wowed her fans with exceptional performance in the Netflix film 'Holidate'.

    As per the latest reports by a leading global entertainment portal, Kim has joined the Ryan Murphy Repertory Company. However, nothing much is disclosed and revealed about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's role in the famous television series, which also features the show's returning star, Emma Roberts. But, it is finally out now and also confirmed that Kim Kardashian will have her most 'high profile' role in the series.

    In a recent interview with a leading global entertainment portal,  American Horror Story's co-creator Ryan Murphy opened up about Kim Kardashian's addition to the star cast. "Kim Kardashian is among the biggest and brightest television stars in world. We are thrilled to welcome her to the American Horror Stories family. Emma Roberts and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim Kardashian. This season is ambitious. It is unlike anything we have ever done."

    According to the latest updates, the 12th season of American Horror Story has been titled Delicate inspired and based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. Emma Roberts has been a part of the star cast of AHS since the 2013 edition, named Coven. She was also a part of editions titled Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984.

