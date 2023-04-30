Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

Today marks the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio program of PM Narendra Modi, where he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matters to the nation.



The radio show, which debuted in October 2014 and has aired for the past eight and a half years, has focused most on yoga, women-led projects, youth, and hygiene. According to the episode transcripts, the extensive discussion has also been conducted concerning khadi, cultural heritage, the lives of Padma recipients, science and the environment, and the bravery and sacrifices of Indian warriors.

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit was present at the event and praised the Prime Minister for his efforts in communicating with people from distant parts of the country. She said that he inspires millions of people across the country. Adding to the fact that leaders are remembered for their communicative qualities, she also praised him for bringing heroes from remote villages who are doing good work for the country into the limelight.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was also present at the event and spoke highly of the Prime Minister's efforts in organising this program. He said that he felt extremely good being present there. He lauded the prime minister for conveying his message as well as listening to the problems and grievances of others.

Director Rohit Shetty was happy to be present at the event. He was in awe of how the Prime Minister conveyed his message to the public. He said he was amazed at the stories of how Narendra Modi helped people across the country, and that has grown as an inspiration for people from the film industry as well.