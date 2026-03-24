Makers of 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' released the second track 'Aye Khudaa', a song about heartbreak and longing. The track features Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, is sung by Altamash Faridi, and composed by Usman Khan. The film releases on April 24, 2026.

The makers of 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' have released the film's second track, titled 'Aye Khudaa', that explores the emotional depths of heartbreak and longing. The music video showcases troubled relationship of the coupe and the pain of separation.

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Cast and Crew on the Heartbreak Anthem

Talking about the song, Avinash Tiwary said, "Music is the heartbeat of any love story, especially when that story takes a difficult turn. 'Aye Khudaa captures the exact moment Sunny feels for Ginny. Filming the song was an intense experience, and I think the audience will truly connect with the honesty of this track."

Medha Shankr added, "While our first song was a total celebration, 'Aye Khudaa' shows the more vulnerable, human side of our characters. It's a beautiful, heavy track that stays with you long after it's over. Even though it's told through Sunny's eyes, it reflects the deep history and the hurt that both Ginny and Sunny are carrying."

Singer Altamash Faridi, who lent his voice to the track, shared, "When I first heard Usman Khan's composition, I knew the vocals had to feel raw and stripped back to the soul. 'Aye Khudaa' isn't just about sadness; it's about that search for answers when you're suddenly alone. I've poured a lot of heart into this rendition, and I hope it resonates with everyone who hears it."

Composer and lyricist Usman Khan, who crafted the heartfelt lyrics, said, "Writing and composing 'Aye Khudaa' was about finding words for the silence that follows a breakup. I wanted the lyrics to be simple yet hit hard. Seeing how the song underscores Sunny's emotional journey in the film is very special, and I'm glad we could bring this vision to life."

Song Availability and Film Details

The track 'Aye Khudaa' is now available on Sony Music and all streaming platforms.

Presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal. Written and directed by Prasshant Jha, the film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles.The romantic entertainer is scheduled to hit theatres on April 24, 2026. (ANI)