Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghoomer trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's unique sports drama is enigmatic, inspirational

    Finally released is the trailer for the movie Ghoomer, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. On August 18, Ghoomer is scheduled for release in theatres.
     

    Ghoomer trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's unique sports drama is enigmatic, inspirational ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    The premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's forthcoming movie Ghoomer is rapidly approaching. Director R Balki is behind the camera, and Saiyami Kher plays the starring role. Abhishek will play a cricket coach who helps a disabled woman overcome her obstacles and achieve success as a cricket player. The film's first look motion posters were previously released by the creators, and they were well received by viewers. The movie's official trailer has now been made available. On August 4, a celebration in Mumbai saw the release of the film Ghoomer's trailer, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Soon after, it was shared online by the cast and crew. In her role as a promising cricketer just beginning her career, Saiyami has her suffer a catastrophic accident in which she loses one arm.

    Also Read: 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung to welcome their second child

    She turns to Abhishek for assistance after having her ambitions crushed. He portrays a cricket coach who she will look up to as a mentor. Although he faces his own challenges in life, he will assist her in practising using only her left hand so that she can resume playing cricket. In the movie, Shabana Azmi plays Saiyami's mother, and Angad Bedi plays her romantic interest. A little preview of the motivational sports drama can be found in the trailer.

    FANS' REACTIONS: The story and the acting performances received a barrage of praise from the audience as soon as the trailer was published. "Impressive AB looking confident siyami looking performer just loved it," read one comment, while "Abhishek Bachchan is not finding good scripts, but good scripts are finding him!!" said another. "Woooo.. Blockbuster," one fan exclaimed, "and "GOOSEBUMPS SAIYAMI!" shouted another. AAG LAGADI AAG LAGADI ABHISHEK JEE ANGAD JEE AMITABH BACHAN JEE.

    The movie is a sports drama that celebrates the accomplishments of athletes with disabilities. Alongside Abhishek and Saiyami, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also playing significant parts. Amitabh Bachchan and Bishan Singh Bedi both have cameo roles in the movie. The movie is scheduled to premiere on August 18. 

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites RBA

    Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video MSW

    Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu exude charm in the title song of 'Kushi', WATCH BTS video

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo' ADC

    Throwback video: Aditya Chopra fat-shamed Kareena Kapoor; netizens call him 'weirdo'

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said vma

    RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2? RBA

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

    Recent Stories

    Football Willian seeks shocking move to Al-Shabab after recent contract extension with Fulham osf

    Willian seeks shocking move to Al-Shabab after recent contract extension with Fulham

    Bora Bora to Santorini 5 most beautiful water destinations mis

    Bora Bora to Santorini: 5 most beautiful water destinations

    Rava Idly to Poha Idly: 7 varieties of Idly in India MSW

    Rava Idly to Poha Idly: 7 varieties of Idly in India

    Grapes to Broccoli: 5 foods that aids in Liver health ATG

    Grapes to Broccoli: 5 foods that aids in Liver health

    Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites RBA

    Dayaa LEAKED: JD Chakravarthy's film release on Hotstar is now out on torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon