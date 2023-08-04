Ghoomer trailer OUT: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's unique sports drama is enigmatic, inspirational

The premiere of Abhishek Bachchan's forthcoming movie Ghoomer is rapidly approaching. Director R Balki is behind the camera, and Saiyami Kher plays the starring role. Abhishek will play a cricket coach who helps a disabled woman overcome her obstacles and achieve success as a cricket player. The film's first look motion posters were previously released by the creators, and they were well received by viewers. The movie's official trailer has now been made available. On August 4, a celebration in Mumbai saw the release of the film Ghoomer's trailer, which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Soon after, it was shared online by the cast and crew. In her role as a promising cricketer just beginning her career, Saiyami has her suffer a catastrophic accident in which she loses one arm.

Also Read: 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung to welcome their second child

She turns to Abhishek for assistance after having her ambitions crushed. He portrays a cricket coach who she will look up to as a mentor. Although he faces his own challenges in life, he will assist her in practising using only her left hand so that she can resume playing cricket. In the movie, Shabana Azmi plays Saiyami's mother, and Angad Bedi plays her romantic interest. A little preview of the motivational sports drama can be found in the trailer.

FANS' REACTIONS: The story and the acting performances received a barrage of praise from the audience as soon as the trailer was published. "Impressive AB looking confident siyami looking performer just loved it," read one comment, while "Abhishek Bachchan is not finding good scripts, but good scripts are finding him!!" said another. "Woooo.. Blockbuster," one fan exclaimed, "and "GOOSEBUMPS SAIYAMI!" shouted another. AAG LAGADI AAG LAGADI ABHISHEK JEE ANGAD JEE AMITABH BACHAN JEE.

The movie is a sports drama that celebrates the accomplishments of athletes with disabilities. Alongside Abhishek and Saiyami, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also playing significant parts. Amitabh Bachchan and Bishan Singh Bedi both have cameo roles in the movie. The movie is scheduled to premiere on August 18.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said