    George Clooney talks about Hollywood's current culture, #MeToo movement and more

    Hollywood actor George Clooney opened up about how things have changed in Hollywood culture over time and more.

    Bangalore, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 8:02 AM IST
    Hollywood star George Clooney recently spoke to a popular media house and talked about how Hollywood culture has developed over time. While chatting with the newspaper, Clooney said: “Just because you’re a boss, it doesn’t mean you get to s*** on people. I’ve been the boss and the guy being s*** on. You can’t get away with being a d*** anymore — you’d get ratted out.”

    The Oscar-winner also discussed the #MeToo movement and exposed film producer Harvey Weinstein, he said: “It’s changed in this way. On top of the offensive things Weinstein did, being a jerk at work is now not OK… I can’t believe some filmmakers were having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a young girl anymore. It’s moving in the right direction.”

    The Ocean’s Eleven star thinks that there is an overcorrection, where everyone points fingers. However, trusts that will settle it ever does.” Finally, Clooney indicated that the film industry (Hollywood) is much more trustworthy now. “We’ll recognise when we see how wicked something else goes. I’m sure there’s more and someone will tell us, then we’ll have to pay notice to it.”

    Also Read: George Clooney to Courtney Cox to Steve Carell: 10 actors who deserved but never won an Emmy

    George Clooney is a famous star in the west, and he made his acting debut in 1978 on television. He got popular after his role as Dr Doug Ross on the medical drama ER from 1994 to 1999. For which he received two Emmy Award nominations. Then there is no looking back. He did many hit films like Ocean's 8, Gravity, The Descendants, Up in the Air etc. He was honoured with two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, one BAFTA, and many others. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 8:05 AM IST
    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

    '83: South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron?

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

    Nora Fatehi's Indian look to Taimur Ali Khan being spotted with Kareena Kapoor Khan, check photos

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Records scripted on Day 5 as Kiwis force a draw

    '83: South version of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film to be presented by Kichcha Sudeepa on this date

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to trim down wedding invites due to coronavirus variant Omicron?

