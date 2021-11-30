George Clooney talks about Hollywood's current culture, #MeToo movement and more

Hollywood star George Clooney recently spoke to a popular media house and talked about how Hollywood culture has developed over time. While chatting with the newspaper, Clooney said: “Just because you’re a boss, it doesn’t mean you get to s*** on people. I’ve been the boss and the guy being s*** on. You can’t get away with being a d*** anymore — you’d get ratted out.”

The Oscar-winner also discussed the #MeToo movement and exposed film producer Harvey Weinstein, he said: “It’s changed in this way. On top of the offensive things Weinstein did, being a jerk at work is now not OK… I can’t believe some filmmakers were having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a young girl anymore. It’s moving in the right direction.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star thinks that there is an overcorrection, where everyone points fingers. However, trusts that will settle it ever does.” Finally, Clooney indicated that the film industry (Hollywood) is much more trustworthy now. “We’ll recognise when we see how wicked something else goes. I’m sure there’s more and someone will tell us, then we’ll have to pay notice to it.”

George Clooney is a famous star in the west, and he made his acting debut in 1978 on television. He got popular after his role as Dr Doug Ross on the medical drama ER from 1994 to 1999. For which he received two Emmy Award nominations. Then there is no looking back. He did many hit films like Ocean's 8, Gravity, The Descendants, Up in the Air etc. He was honoured with two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, one BAFTA, and many others.