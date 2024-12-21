Gauahar Khan buys Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe worth nearly Rs 1 Crore; photos go viral

TV personality and actress Gauahar Khan bought herself a white Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe costing roughly Rs 1 crore. Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their child are shown with their new automobile.

Gauahar Khan got herself a brand new white Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe costing roughly Rs 1 lakh, and his family's response was priceless as they greeted the new automobile. Several images of Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their kid have surfaced, showing them posing with their new automobile.

In one of the images, Gauahar is seen cutting a cake to commemorate the feat. In another photo, she is seen inside a luxury automobile with her kid. The family members were beaming as they arrived to take their new buy home.

The brand's official Instagram account published a photo with the comment, "Glamour meets luxury as Gauahar Khan drives home in her stunning Mercedes-Benz E-Class! Here's to endless journeys in elegance, comfort, and style." Congratulations, Gauahar!

The former Bigg Boss winner also posted a few of photographs on her Instagram story, in which she is seen driving and posing with the automobile at the dealership. Take a peek.

About Gauahar's new car Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe

The C-Coupe is offered in three configurations. According to Carwale.com, the vehicle is equipped with various technologies and amenities. It is available in ten hues in India. The Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe's mileage ranges from 9.26 to 14.49 kmpl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar will appear in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's newly established platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa's new production, Lovely Lolla. Isha Malviya, known for her role on Bigg Boss, will also feature in the program.

Gauahar will play a mother, and Isha her daughter. Veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia has joined the cast as Gauahar's mother and Isha's grandma.

