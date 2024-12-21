Entertainment
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is currently a topic of discussion on social media. He wasn't picked by any team in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
The Mumbai team has now dropped Prithvi Shaw from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, after which the player shared several emotional posts.
Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend, Nidhi Tapadia, looks very beautiful and stylish. Fans have also identified Nidhi as a mystery girl.
Nidhi Tapadia and Prithvi Shaw started dating when Prithvi shared a post with her during a party. The post with thanks went viral.
The mystery girl, Nidhi, is a model and actress. She started acting in 2016 and has appeared in music albums along with Sky TV shows.
The Indian cricketer's girlfriend has also worked in the popular Sony Television show CID. She hails from Nashik, Maharashtra.
Nidhi Tapadia is very active on social media. She has 193k followers on Instagram. The couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship yet.
Tamannaah Bhatia inspired 6 hair care tips for growth, shine
Karishma Tanna inspired saree designs for tall girls; Check photos
Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's luxurious Mumbai apartment | PHOTOS
Tamannaah Bhatia Net worth: Know assets, income and more of actress