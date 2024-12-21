Entertainment

Prithvi Shaw's Girlfriend's Nidhi Tapadia's Instagram looks

Prithvi Shaw in the news

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is currently a topic of discussion on social media. He wasn't picked by any team in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Dropped from Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Mumbai team has now dropped Prithvi Shaw from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, after which the player shared several emotional posts.

Prithvi Shaw's Girlfriend

Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend, Nidhi Tapadia, looks very beautiful and stylish. Fans have also identified Nidhi as a mystery girl.

How did they start dating?

Nidhi Tapadia and Prithvi Shaw started dating when Prithvi shared a post with her during a party. The post with thanks went viral.

Who is Nidhi Tapadia?

The mystery girl, Nidhi, is a model and actress. She started acting in 2016 and has appeared in music albums along with Sky TV shows.

Worked in CID

The Indian cricketer's girlfriend has also worked in the popular Sony Television show CID. She hails from Nashik, Maharashtra.

Active on social media

Nidhi Tapadia is very active on social media. She has 193k followers on Instagram. The couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship yet.

