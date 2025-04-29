Seema Pahwa's words have raised questions regarding nepotism and justice in Bollywood. Her blunt words remind everyone that pure artistry will never be eclipsed by privilege.

Veteran actress Seema Pahwa, who has delivered outstanding performances in movies such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do, and Dream Girl 2, has recently made some staunch statements about nepotism in Bollywood. Although she is not against star kids joining the sector, she is of the view that unwanted actors should not be favoured over those who have spent years polishing their acting skills.

Seema Pahwa's Stand on Nepotism in Bollywood

In an honest interview, Pahwa complained about the situation in the industry now, that Bollywood is all about "selling faces instead of telling stories". She pointed out that a lot of talented actors who studied at top institutions like FTII and NSD can't get opportunities, while untrained star kids are offered work just because they are the children of someone.

Why She Refuses to Train Nepo Kids

Pahwa shared that directors frequently contact her to train star kids by conducting acting workshops with them, but she declines such offers sternly. She wondered why one would waste time and money on teaching acting to those who are not naturally talented when there are already trained actors with whom one could work. "Why not use trained actors instead of hiring untrained individuals and then teaching them acting? Give the worthy a chance." – Seema Pahwa

The Challenges Faced by Theatre-Trained Actors

Even though her own kids are acting graduates and theatre-trained artists, Pahwa said they have not been able to find work in Bollywood. She complained that the industry focuses more on "stars than actors" and so many talented people have to give up their aspirations. "I know someone who is an acting graduate and theatre artist, who gave up acting and left the city for want of offers." – Seema Pahwa

Bollywood's Transition from Art to Business

Pahwa feels that Bollywood has drifted away from artful narration and is now a business-oriented field. She condemned the "package system" employed in introducing star children, stating that it discourages inherent talent. "Our industry is not about art anymore. It is all about business." – Seema Pahwa