Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

Filmmaker Sajid Khan spoke of the time when he was kicked out from the ‘Housefull’ franchise, also talking about being at home without work for the past four years. However, neither he nor Salman Khan spoke anything on the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him during the ‘MeToo’ movement.

Once a very popular name in the Hindi film industry, filmmaker Sajid Khan has been far from the limelight for the last few years. On Saturday, he came back to the screens as he entered Salman Khan's reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as one of the 14 contestants. When Sajid arrived on the stage after his introduction on Saturday evening, he spoke at length about the failure he has tasted after his films 'Humshakals’ and ‘Himmatwala’ tanked miserably.

During this, Salman Khan and Sajid Khan also joked about the two films while the latter recalled the time when he was kicked out of the hit ‘Housefull’ franchise. While Sajid did talk at length about his failure, there was no mention from him or Salman over the sexual misconduct allegations that he (Sajid) was accused of during the ‘MeToo’ movement.

While speaking to Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 16’s grand premiere, Sajid Khan said, “I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself.”

“I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in the past four years,” Sajid Khan continued further before Salman Khan interrupted him to say he saw only one low while the rest of it has been all an upside ride. Responding to this, Sajid said, “And that one low was a huge one.”

Salman Khan also reminded Sajid Khan of all the A-list actors that he had worked with in the past. That is when Sajid said, “It is said that failure destroys people. But in my case, my success destroyed me. I became very arrogant with three back-to-back teen hits. So, I thought I had become infallible, I can never make a wrong film."

"Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara ‘Himmatwala’ niche… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur ‘Humshakals’ niche. Humshakal ke baad to maine apni shakal hi chhupa di,” added the filmmaker, who also received a special pre-recorded video message from actor and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, wishing him luck for his stay in the house.

Amidst all this, neither Salman Khan nor Sajid Khan spoke or mentioned about the ‘MeToo’ allegations that were levelled against the filmmaker by a few including Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi.

While the two stars skipped mentioning the ‘MeToo’ allegations, the internet was quick to recall it, slamming the channel for inviting Sajid Khan to the show. Taking to Twitter, one of the users wrote: “I love #ShehnaazGiIl but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame.”

Another user called out the channel, and said, “More than Shehnaaz..People should call out the channel for promoting this Potential abuser..Not saying what Shehnaaz did was correct but she must have done it on the channel's or Host's request.. But whatever that's so disappointing.”