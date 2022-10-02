Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush teaser: Makers to release the first glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer today in Ayodhya

    Ahead of the teaser release in Ayodhya on Saturday evening, team 'Adipurush' comprising of actor Kriti Sanon, film director Om Raut and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar jetted off from Mumbai in the morning. The teaser release event will also be attended by the film’s lead actor, Prabhas, who will be seen portraying the character of Lord Ram.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Filmmaker Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus, 'Adipurush', has been making a tremendous buzz among the fans. Recently, the poster of this film surfaced, in which Prabhas was seen in the avatar of Lord Ram. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of the multi-starrer film have organised a grand event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for releasing the film’s trailer. 

    Ahead of the teaser release of ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles, the team was seen leaving for Ayodhya from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

    ‘Aadipurush’ director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Kriti Sanon were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of the teaser release. Kriti was seen in a traditional avatar, wearing a light blue colour Anarkali suit. Kriti will be seen as ‘Devi Sita’ in the epic-mythological drama while Prabhas will play ‘Lord Ram’.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

    Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of ‘Ravan’ while actor Sunny Singh will be seen as ‘Laxman’. At the same time, actor Devdatta Nage will be playing ‘Lord Hanuman’ in the film.

    The pan-India film, ‘Adipurush’ will be released in the theatres on January 12, 2023, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is expected to be released on over 20,000 screens across the world and in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, approximately.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan addresses Shiv Thakare as a 'winner'; here’s what happened

    On the professional front, while Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ in 2023, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of ‘Bhediya’, co-starring actor Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the horror-comedy film was released early this week. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ which was released in the theatres on Friday, September 30.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
