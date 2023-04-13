Game of Thrones prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Know cast, plot and more

HBO has begun production on the "Game of Thrones" prequel based on George R.R. Martin's "Dunk and Egg" novels. The declaration was made on April 12 during a press and investor conference by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Plot: The Dunk and Egg novellas by George RR Martin are officially adapted in this series. The story revolves around the lives of two unexpected heroes who journey through Westeros when the Targaryen family is still in control of the Iron Throne. Ser Duncan the Tall, the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, is referenced by the name "Dunk" in the title, while the name "Egg" refers to Aegon V Targaryen, the future king.

Ira Parker was a co-executive producer on "House of the Dragon" Season 1, and Martin will work as writers and executive producers. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, veterans of "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," will serve as executive producers. This new show, which is reportedly lighter in tone than the previous war epics, casts Westeros in a new light. Although the history of the fight has not yet happened, it is a story of friendship.

In the "Stories of Dunk and Egg" series, Martin has so far released three novellas: "The Hedge Knight" in 1998, "The Sworn Sword" in 2003, and "The Mystery Knight" in 2010. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a compilation of the three novellas, was released in 2015.

The synopsis of the prequel, as per a leading foreign media house read, "“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

