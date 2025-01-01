Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film to release on THIS date

The film Game Changer is the first time that Ram Charan and the renowned filmmaker Shankar have worked together, and fans have eagerly awaited it.

The much-anticipated trailer for Ram Charan's forthcoming film, Game Changer, will be unveiled shortly. On Wednesday, on the occasion of the new year, the film's producers revealed that the Game Changer teaser will be released on January 2, 2025. The creators released a new poster starring Ram Charan along with the news. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a white dhoti-kurta and retaining a grim attitude.

Fans and fans waiting with bated breath for the teaser are now expecting to be blown away by the look inside the world of Shankar, played by Ram Charan. The filmmakers are sure that the trailer will satisfy expectations and raise the standard for the viewers.

A blockbuster start to the year already! #GameChangerTrailer drops on 2.01.2025!❤️‍🔥😎



Let The Games Begin 💥❤️‍🔥#GameChanger #GameChangerOnJanuary10 pic.twitter.com/jvJeemY9Dd — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) January 1, 2025

In Game Changer, Ram Charan portrays two characters: a harsh bureaucrat and a selfless guy working for society's improvement. On the other side, Kiara Advani portrays the film's main heroine. The film also features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra. Shankar directed the film.

Sukumar, the director of Pushpa 2: The Rule, just offered his first assessment of Game Changer. At an event in Dallas, the filmmaker stated, “I watched Game Changer with Chiranjeevi sir. I want to give the first review. First half was awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. In the second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps—phenomenal. I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it."

Game Changer was unveiled in 2021. However, it was delayed several times due to S Shankar's simultaneous commitment to Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. The film will ultimately enter cinemas on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

