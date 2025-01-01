Welcome to Tirangaa: 5 Best movies of Nana Patekar you must watch

Nana Patekar is known for his powerful performances in Indian cinema. Here are five of his best movies that you must watch:

On Nana Patekar's birthday, we celebrate his unmatched talent and powerful performances in Indian cinema. Known for his versatility, here are five must-watch films that showcase his incredible acting skills and unforgettable roles throughout his career.

Welcome (2007)

In a complete departure from his usual intense roles, Nana Patekar’s comic timing shines in Welcome. As the eccentric gangster Uday Shetty, he adds a unique charm, making the character hilarious yet lovable, showing his versatility as an actor.

Tirangaa (1992)

In Tirangaa, Nana Patekar plays a fearless and justice-driven character, bringing an intense energy to the film. His strong portrayal of a man committed to fighting for what’s right left an unforgettable mark on audiences, making it a memorable performance.

Parinda (1989)

In Parinda, Nana Patekar plays a tough yet compassionate gangster caught in a web of betrayal. His powerful performance stands out, displaying a range of emotions and depth in a complex role that contributed to the film's critical acclaim.



Krantiveer (1994)

Nana Patekar’s role as a revolutionary in Krantiveer is unforgettable. His portrayal of a strong-willed, righteous man fighting against injustice made the character iconic, leaving a lasting impression with his raw, passionate performance that resonated with audiences.



Angaar (1992)

In this intense crime drama, Nana Patekar delivers a powerful performance as a man trapped in the dangerous underworld. His portrayal of a character navigating the harsh realities of crime showcases his exceptional acting talent and intensity.

