French cinema legend Gérard Depardieu, 76, was convicted in Paris of sexually assaulting two women on a 2021 film set, receiving an 18-month suspended jail sentence.

Two women accused Depardieu of groping them while they were working on a film. Depardieu consistently denied these accusations throughout the legal proceedings.

Court Finds Evidence Consistent

The Paris court stated that the testimony of one of the women, a set designer named Amélie, was consistent over time. In contrast, the court noted that Depardieu's accounts of the events had changed. He was found guilty of assaulting Amélie. The court also convicted him of assaulting a second woman, an assistant director named Sarah.

Prosecutor's Argument for Accountability

During the trial in March, prosecutor Laurent Guy emphasized that a person's professional success or personal life should not exempt them from legal consequences. He stated that the court's role was to judge Gérard Depardieu as an individual, just like any other citizen.

At the conclusion of the six-week trial, the prosecutor had requested an 18-month suspended prison sentence for Depardieu, along with a €20,000 (approximately £16,850) fine and registration on a sex offenders' list.

The legal representative for one of the women described Depardieu as a "misogynist" (someone who dislikes or is prejudiced against women) and a clear example of "sexism" (prejudice, stereotyping, or discrimination, typically against women).

However, Depardieu's defense lawyer, Jérémie Assous, argued for his acquittal (being found not guilty). He criticized the plaintiffs' legal team, suggesting they were more like activists than lawyers and were intolerant of any defense arguments.

Details of the Alleged Incidents

The incidents in question allegedly occurred in September 2021 during the filming of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters"), a movie about an aging actor reflecting on his life. This trial marked the first time Depardieu appeared in court to face sexual assault charges, although several other women have made similar accusations publicly, and a separate alleged rape case could still go to trial.

The first woman, Amélie, a set decorator, testified that Depardieu trapped her between his legs and held her hips after a minor disagreement. The second woman, Sarah, an assistant director, stated that the actor touched her buttocks and breasts through her clothing on three separate occasions.

Depardieu's defense was that any contact was either accidental or for balance.

Depardieu's Perspective and Future Plans

During the hearings, Depardieu expressed that his reputation had been damaged by "lies and insults." He likened the experience of the trial, with the police and media presence, to a "science fiction film." He also thanked both the prosecution and defense for the insight into the legal system, suggesting it might inspire a future acting role as a lawyer.

Depardieu mentioned that he had not worked as an actor for three years following the initial sexual allegations. However, reports earlier this month indicated that he had begun filming a movie in the Azores, directed by his friend and fellow actress Fanny Ardant. In the film, Depardieu plays a magician.

Support from Fellow Actors

Fanny Ardant, who also appeared in "Les Volets Verts," spoke in Depardieu's defense during the trial. She described him as a "genius" who possesses an "extravagant, untamed, dangerous" element, calling him both a "monster and a saint."

Another prominent French actress, Brigitte Bardot, also voiced her support for Depardieu. In a rare television interview, the 90-year-old actress criticized the severe condemnation of "talented people who touch the buttocks of a girl." She stated that "feminism isn't her thing" and that she personally likes men.