Vir Das lands in legal soup; FIR filed against comedian for copyright infringement

    A theatre producer has filed a complaint against Vir Das and Netflix for copyright infringement. According to media reports, no arrest has been made so far in the matter.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 8, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Comedian Vir Das has landed in legal trouble on the charges of copyright infringement. The Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against the stand-up comedian along with online streaming platform Netflix after a complaint was filed by a producer on charges of copyright rules violation, said a police official on Tuesday.

    The complainant, renowned theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani, said in his police complaint that his company had signed a contract with Vir das in October 2010 to produce a show.

    However, in In January 2020, when Ashvin Gidwani saw a promo of Vir Das’s new show on Netflix, he realiSed that some of the content from it seemed allegedly copied from his 2010 show but came with a few changes, said a PTI report, quoting an official from Cuffe Parade police station.

    ALSO READ: Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive': 10 pictures of 'Captain America' that ooze hotness

    The official further said that a case was registered on November 4, based on Ashvin Gidwani's complaint against Vi Das, Netflix, and two other persons under relevant sections of the Copyright Act.

    The official further said that no arrest has been made in the case so far, adding that the investigation is on. Furthermore, no official statement has either been released by stand-up comedian Vir Das or the online streaming giant Netflix in this regard.

    ALSO READ: Sharad Kelkar's 'Har Har Mahadev' faces wrath of Maratha outfits; screenings shut in Pune, Thane

    Meanwhile, on Monday, 'Hindu Janajagruti Samiti' approached Bengaluru police seeking the cancellation of Vira Das’s show in the Karnataka capital. The right-wing group alleged that Das’s show will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and that it will also present India in a bad light.

    Previously so, several police complaints were filed against stand-up comedian Vir Das over one of his videos which went viral on the net. Following the multiple complaints, the comedian issued a statement saying that his comments were not directed toward insulting the country.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2022, 4:47 PM IST
