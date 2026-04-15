The first look and trailer for Neha's debut international film '52 Blue' are out. Directed by Ali El Arabi, it's a coming-of-age story about a young Indian migrant worker at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Adil Hussain also stars.

On Wednesday, the first look and trailer of her debut International film '52 Blue' was unveiled. Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast's journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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View this post on Instagram The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop.

Neha's Role in '52 Blue'

Adil Hussain is also a part of the project, in which he essays the role of Neha's husband. Neha will be seen portraying the mother of a young man, bringing depth and emotional gravitas to a character that anchors the narrative.

Neha on Her 'Transformative' Experience

Sharing her thoughts on the project and her character, Neha in a press note said, "52 Blue has been one of the most deeply moving and transformative experiences of my career. When I first read the script, what stayed with me was the quiet strength of the mother she doesn't speak loudly, but her presence shapes her son's entire world. Playing a mother to a young man for the first time was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling, because it required me to tap into emotions that are raw, instinctive, and deeply human."

On Playing a 'Deglam' Role

She added, "The deglam aspect of the role was never a concern for me; in fact, it was liberating. It allowed me to completely shed any layers of vanity and immerse myself fully into the life of this woman--her silences, her resilience, and her unconditional love. There's something very powerful about portraying a character who finds strength in vulnerability."

Working with Director Ali El Arabi

Neha described her experience working with Ali El Arabi "has been a revelation." "His storytelling is so honest and rooted, and he creates an environment where you feel completely safe to explore and push your boundaries. Shooting in Kochi, in such a unique and intimate setting, added so much authenticity to the film. At its heart, 52 Blue is a story about dreams, about breaking free, and about the invisible forces like a mother's belief that shape who we become. I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of a film that is so universal in its emotions yet so personal in its storytelling. It's a story that I believe will resonate with audiences across cultures and borders," she wrote. (ANI)