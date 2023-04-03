First Glimpse: Vignesh Shivan posts the cutest photo of Nayanthara and her sons, revealing their faces

The twin boys of director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara have been revealed for the first time ever in an Instagram post shared by the director which shows the kids in their mother's arm.

Two days after his wife Nayanthara showed her kids at an event in Chennai, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram on Monday to give the full names of his twin boys. Vignesh revealed the twin boys' names and briefly shared a sneak peek at the children, who were seen sleeping in Nayanthara's arms as they sat by a window viewing the ocean and the setting sun.

Vignesh listed the names of his boys in both Tamil and English in his article. He added that the N in the names, which he referred to as the "best mother in the world," stood for Nayanthara. “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world, #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies' names :) our blessings and happiness (sic)." Check out the post here:

Fans ushered in their love and admiration for the picture minutes after it was posted. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed their twin children via surrogacy in October 2023. Four months after their highly private wedding in Chennai, they announced they would become parents. Their family and a select group of close friends from the movie industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, were present at the wedding.

In an Instagram post on his birthday last year, he wrote: He wrote in an Instagram post, “The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today, when I’m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful. You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray. Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful.

