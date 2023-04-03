Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Glimpse: Vignesh Shivan posts the cutest photo of Nayanthara and her sons, revealing their faces

    The twin boys of director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara have  been revealed for the first time ever in an Instagram post shared by the director which shows the kids in their mother's arm.
     

    First Glimpse: Vignesh Shivan posts the cutest photo of Nayanthara and her sons, revealing their faces AHA
    Author
    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Two days after his wife Nayanthara showed her kids at an event in Chennai, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram on Monday to give the full names of his twin boys. Vignesh revealed the twin boys' names and briefly shared a sneak peek at the children, who were seen sleeping in Nayanthara's arms as they sat by a window viewing the ocean and the setting sun.

    Vignesh listed the names of his boys in both Tamil and English in his article. He added that the N in the names, which he referred to as the "best mother in the world," stood for Nayanthara. “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world, #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies' names :) our blessings and happiness (sic)." Check out the post here:

    Fans ushered in their love and admiration for the picture minutes after it was posted.  Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara welcomed their twin children via surrogacy in October 2023. Four months after their highly private wedding in Chennai, they announced they would become parents. Their family and a select group of close friends from the movie industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, were present at the wedding.

    In an Instagram post on his birthday last year, he wrote: He wrote in an Instagram post, “The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today, when I’m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful. You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray. Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful.

    Also Read: Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home

    Also Read:Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After 24 Years, ex-lovers Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai click in single frame; photo goes viral RBA

    After 24 Years, ex-lovers Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai click in single frame; photo goes viral

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT RBA

    RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's baby shower pictures OUT

    Palak Tiwari finally breaks silence on dating 'rumors' with Ibrahim Ali Khan; know details vma

    Palak Tiwari finally breaks silence on dating 'rumors' with Ibrahim Ali Khan; know details

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy? AHA

    'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy?

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage AHA

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage

    Recent Stories

    football Ramadan Karim Real Madrid stars applaud Benzema 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid snt

    'Ramadan Karim': Real Madrid stars applaud Benzema's 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid

    CBI responsibility is to free India from corruption PM Modi at agency Diamond Jubilee celebrations AJR

    'CBI's responsibility is to free India from corruption': PM Modi at agency's Diamond Jubilee celebrations

    After 24 Years, ex-lovers Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai click in single frame; photo goes viral RBA

    After 24 Years, ex-lovers Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai click in single frame; photo goes viral

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key features confirmed ahead of April 4 launch here is what we know so far gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key features confirmed ahead of April 4 launch

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon