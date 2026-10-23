The search for the next 007 intensifies as Callum Turner and Jack Lowden begin final screen tests. Amazon MGM Studios is expected to announce the lead actor for the upcoming James Bond film before the end of the year.

James Bond Casting Nears Completion

The hunt for the next 007 has reached a critical stage as final screen tests for Amazon MGM Studios' new James Bond movie are set to begin, with actors Callum Turner and Jack Lowden appearing in the mix. According to Variety, the final round of screen-testing is scheduled to take place over the next week, beginning as early as Friday. While the exact lineup of actors testing for the role remains unconfirmed by representatives, both Turner and Lowden have emerged as prominent contenders in the long-running casting process.

Denis Villeneuve is attached to direct the upcoming Bond film for Amazon MGM, with casting director Nina Gold managing the auditions. Although an official timeline for naming the next James Bond has not yet been specified by the studio, an announcement is widely expected before the end of the year.

Candidates and Industry Speculation

Both actors have previously featured heavily in industry speculation. Speculation surrounding Jack Lowden intensified recently after his Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman appeared to suggest that Lowden had made the shortlist. Meanwhile, Lowden’s wife, Saoirse Ronan, downplayed the ongoing chatter, stating that it is "not really a subject that’s coming up in our house," as per Variety.

British star Callum Turner was similarly spotlighted as a favourite earlier in the year. When questioned about the heavy rumours while promoting the arthouse film Rosebush Pruning at the Berlin Film Festival in February, Turner responded, "It’s very early for that question," adding, "I’m not going to comment on it." (ANI)

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