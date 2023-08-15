'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller

The first look poster of ‘Puli Mada’ directed by A. K. Sajan is officially out. Aishwarya Rajesh and Joju George are in the lead roles and the movie is a sequel to Joju’s “Iratta”. by Leona Merlin Antony

The first look poster of “Puli Mada” was released recently. In the poster, the tagline features the phrase, “The Scent of a Woman”. Under the banners of Einstein Media and Land Media, the movie seems to be a romantic thriller while analysing the released poster. It is a sequel to Joju’s movie “Iratta” which develops more curiosity. Lijomol Jose is also mentioned as a female lead role, whom we know, has submitted her heart and soul for her performance in “Jai Bhim”. Chemban Vinod, Balachandra Menon, and Jaffer Idukki come to the movie in supporting roles.

Viewers are instilled with surprise and curiosity since the poster is very catchy. We see Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh in wedding clothes. Joju is leading Aishwarya by holding her hands. A tense look can be seen on Joju’s face while Aishwarya sets a soft disheartened gaze on Joju. The most attention-grabbing detail that keeps us on the hook is the chairs seen in the poster. It is not evidently visible, but as one looks closer, there are chairs lying around upside down and disorganized.

From this, it is as clear as day that they are escaping from something. The urgency and tension depicted in the poster have enhanced the eagerness of viewers to wait for the trailer release. The initiating of the movie work started in 2022 and the shooting was happening in Wayanad. However, the trailer or release date has not been announced by the makers.

“Pulimada” is directed by A. K. Sajan, who is famous for his direction and screenplay work of Puthiya Niyamam starring Nayantara and Mammootty. Venu ISC is managing the cinematography department. It is worth noticing that Venu has associated with a work (not of his direction) as director of photography, after a 10-year gap. Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran are the producers of the movie. The music composition is by Ishaan Dev and the background score is by Anil Johnson, who has done great work in “Chinathamani Kolacase”.