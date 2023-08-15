Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller

    The first look poster of ‘Puli Mada’ directed by A. K. Sajan is officially out. Aishwarya Rajesh and Joju George are in the lead roles and the movie is a sequel to Joju’s “Iratta”. by Leona Merlin Antony

    'Pulimada' first-look poster OUT: A. K. Sajan's movie gives hints of romantic thriller LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    The first look poster of “Puli Mada” was released recently. In the poster, the tagline features the phrase, “The Scent of a Woman”. Under the banners of Einstein Media and Land Media, the movie seems to be a romantic thriller while analysing the released poster. It is a sequel to Joju’s movie “Iratta” which develops more curiosity. Lijomol Jose is also mentioned as a female lead role, whom we know, has submitted her heart and soul for her performance in “Jai Bhim”. Chemban Vinod, Balachandra Menon, and Jaffer Idukki come to the movie in supporting roles. 

    Viewers are instilled with surprise and curiosity since the poster is very catchy. We see Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh in wedding clothes. Joju is leading Aishwarya by holding her hands. A tense look can be seen on Joju’s face while Aishwarya sets a soft disheartened gaze on Joju. The most attention-grabbing detail that keeps us on the hook is the chairs seen in the poster. It is not evidently visible, but as one looks closer, there are chairs lying around upside down and disorganized.

    From this, it is as clear as day that they are escaping from something. The urgency and tension depicted in the poster have enhanced the eagerness of viewers to wait for the trailer release. The initiating of the movie work started in 2022 and the shooting was happening in Wayanad. However, the trailer or release date has not been announced by the makers. 

    “Pulimada” is directed by A. K. Sajan, who is famous for his direction and screenplay work of Puthiya Niyamam starring Nayantara and Mammootty. Venu ISC is managing the cinematography department. It is worth noticing that Venu has associated with a work (not of his direction) as director of photography, after a 10-year gap. Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran are the producers of the movie. The music composition is by Ishaan Dev and the background score is by Anil Johnson, who has done great work in “Chinathamani Kolacase”. 

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views MSW

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav finally reacts to his fans threatening Salman Khan vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav finally reacts to his fans threatening Salman Khan

    'Fighter' first Motion Poster OUT: Witness Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoking patriotic spirit MSW

    'Fighter' first Motion Poster OUT: Witness Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoking patriotic spirit

    Did Rana Daggubati finally apologize for controversial statement related to Sonam Kapoor? Know details vma

    Did Rana Daggubati finally apologize for controversial statement related to Sonam Kapoor? Know details

    Akshay Kumar finally becomes Indian Citizen after years of trolling for his Canadian citizenship MSW

    Akshay Kumar finally becomes an Indian citizen after being trolled for years for his Canadian citizenship

    Recent Stories

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views MSW

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views

    Cricket India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions osf

    India's Asia Cup 2023 squad: BCCI selectors face key decisions

    Amy Jackson HOT Photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, hourglass figure in BOLD black bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Amy Jackson HOT Photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, hourglass figure in BOLD black bikini; see sizzling pictures

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended anr

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended

    Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 with higher range and more power launched priced at Rs 1 47 lakh gcw

    Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 with higher range and more power launched; priced at Rs 1.47 lakh

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon