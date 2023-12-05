Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Tamil star Vishal slams mayor as city gets flooded; here's what he said

Chennai is currently grappling with the ferocity of Cyclone Michaung. The city has been enveloped in chaos as the constant rains have led to severe flooding and widespread disruption. Amid this, South actor and producer Vishal took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to question the Mayor of Chennai about the stormwater drain project, which was supposed to prevent flooding. He also mentioned that he has no electricity at home. Vishal also recalled the 2015 Chennai floods, which had paralysed the city for over a month, and lamented that the situation hasn't improved even after so many years.

Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung pounded Chennai and nearby districts on December 4, claiming five lives. Several areas in Chennai also saw power outages and internet disruptions.

Also Read: Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vow financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works

Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and to one & all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner. Hope you all are safe & sound with your families & water especially drainage water not entering your houses & most importantly hope you have… pic.twitter.com/pqkiaAo6va — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 4, 2023

Vishal took to his X account and wrote a note saying, "Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and to one and all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner. Hope you all are safe and sound with your families and water especially drainage water not entering your houses, and most importantly hope you have an unconditional supply of food & electricity. Just checking as a Voter coz as Citizens living in the same city as you are, we are not in the same position. I wonder if the entire storm water drain project was meant for Singapore or Chennai (sic)?"

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know

Vishal also remembered the 2015 floods and wrote, "Can u pls let us know as we in 2015 came on to the roads to help people in distress but after 8 years it is pathetic to see an even worse condition. We will continue to help this time around also for sure with food supplies & water, but I guess this time would love to see all the representatives of each constituency come out & do the needful & instil hope & help rather than fear & distress (sic)."

He concluded his post with, "I put my head down in shame as I write to you. Awaiting not a miracle but wat is called DUTY to Citizens. God Bless (sic)." Vishal also shared a video of himself along with the note.

🇮🇳#India #Chennai #Chennaiflood: Actor Vishal slams Chennai mayor as city gets flooded: I put my head down in shame



Chennai is currently grappling with the ferocity of Cyclone Michaung. The city has been enveloped in chaos as the constant rains have led to severe flooding pic.twitter.com/LQJRKBBpWi — LANKATIME (@LANKATIME1) December 5, 2023

About Chennai Cyclone Michaung

Heavy rain pummelled Chennai all night Monday, December 4, as Cyclone Michaung approached the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts. The heavy rains also hampered flight operations at Chennai International Airport. Several planes were cancelled, and others were redirected. The Chennai airport's whole runway and aeroplane parking zone is submerged in water.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to strike the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5. The weather system has generated severe rain in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, prompting officials to evacuate residents from low-lying regions.

Rainfall and high winds pulled down trees, buildings, and power lines. Rain-related occurrences killed five persons in Tamil Nadu's capital. Due to Cyclone Michaung's effect, torrential rains in Chennai transformed roads into rivers, and automobiles were carried away. Floodwaters flooded government hospitals, temporarily suspending healthcare services, and there were reports of waterlogging at metro stations.