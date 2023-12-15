Fight Club review: Is Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay Kumar's action film a HIT or MISS? Read here

Fight Club Twitter Review: Vijay Kumar takes on the role of Selva in the film, alongside Monisha Mohan Menon as Shailu, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam portraying Benjamin Anthony, and Shankar Thas as Kiruba.

Fight Club, the next rural action thriller directed by Abbas A Rahmath, will be released on December 15 in theatres worldwide. This raises the stakes for the film, which stars Vijay B Kumar and is presented by none other than writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fight Club Storyline

Selva, a young and determined college student, aspires to be a football player. However, lost opportunities discourage him. Concurrently, Joseph, a former prisoner out for vengeance, attacks Kiruba, a politician. Selva and Joseph's paths cross, tormented by their pasts and putting their lives in danger. What follows is the core of Fight Club: a story in which their fates intertwine.

Fight Club Cast and Crew:

Vijay Kumar plays Selva in the film, opposite Monisha Mohan Menon as Shailu, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam as Benjamin Anthony, and Shankar Thas as Kiruba. Avinash Raghudevan, Saravanavel, and others play important parts in the film.

Gratitude overload! A big shoutout to the incredible @karthiksubbaraj sir for your amazing wishes! 🙌🏻🎉



We are beyond thrilled and honored to have such a talented and supportive person like you. Your words mean the world to our #FightClub team. https://t.co/WybQl1qBQJ — Reel Good Films (@Reel_Good_Films) December 15, 2023

Aditya Narayanan produces the film through his company, Reel Good Films. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the writer-director, presented it. The cinematography was done by Leon Britto, and Govind Vasantha handled the music and sound.

The film's editor was Kripakaran Purushothaman. The debut of "Fight Club" is greatly anticipated, offering a fun cinematic experience for all moviegoers. Stay tuned for informative evaluations as viewers discuss this action thriller film.