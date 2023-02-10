Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farzi Review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi get thumbs up; netizens love their 'cat-and-mouse' chase

    Many social media users thought Shahid Kapoor has delivered an outstanding performance, recalling the actor's previous blockbusters Kaminey and Badmaash Company; read some of the tweets 
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Farzi Twitter Review: Raj and DK's series marked Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra also featured in the eight-part series. "Farzi," billed as a fast-paced and edgy criminal thriller, centres around an underdog street artist's attempt to defraud a system that favours the wealthy.

    According to the promo video, Vijay is playing a macho cop, while Shahid has something to do with making a lot of money. What follows is an exciting cat-and-mouse game between Shahid and police enforcement in which losing is not an option.

    Also Read: Farzi Screening: Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet and many more attend 

    Raashii Khanna's role is a "woman of substance" and "evidence of fierce feminism," according to the producers. Raashii emanates headstrong, boss lady vibes, beaming with confidence, sophistication, and strength. A few hours after the midnight release, netizens began discussing Farzi.


    Many people thought Shahid produced an outstanding performance, recalling the actor's previous movies like Kaminey and Badmaash Company. There's also a 'The Family Man' twist that will shatter your head.

    Also Read: Farzi fever: Varun Dhawan and Dhanush side with Vijay Sethupathi to chase the con artist, Shahid Kapoor- read

    A user wrote, "FARZI review - "FRESHLY CAPTIVATING" Highlights- Lead performances, Direction, Humor, Character Design, Teleplay, Subplots, Tone, Background score, Length and Pacing. Score - 80% Highly recommended." 

    Another said, "Talking about @shahidkapoor. He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company. A Superb Performance By Him. #Farzi is another winner."

    Director team Raj and DK previously stated, "After a hugely successful partnership with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are pleased to return with our next new series!" It's one of our favourite screenplays we worked on with zeal and shot throughout the pandemic's ups and downs. This series was created with a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. Following The Family Man, we set out to create yet another amazing, one-of-a-kind environment.
     

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 2:05 PM IST
