Farzi Screening: Shahid Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet and many more attend the starry event

Farzi's spectacular screening event in Mumbai tonight included Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, and many other renowned celebrities.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor, the prominent Bollywood actor, will make his digital debut with Farzi, an upcoming web series that will launch on Amazon Prime Video. The project, developed by acclaimed filmmaker pair Raj and DK, will have its world debut on February 10, Friday.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vijay Sethupathi, an award-winning National actor, plays a pivotal part in the web series. Farzi had a huge screening event in Mumbai tonight, and many famous people were present. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

His stepmother Supriya Pathak, Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Duggal, Huma Qureshi, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Saba Azad, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza were among those who attended the screening. Saba Azad sung the title track of Farzi for those who are unfamiliar.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Many notable Bollywood actors, including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter, and others, attended the star-studded event and joined Shahid Kapoor and the Farzi crew for the special screening.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, was unable to attend owing to a conflict in his schedule. Shahid Kapoor, dressed sharply in a grey suit, went hand-in-hand with his wife Mira Rajput to the screening. The celebrity wife looked stunning in a black and white patterned jumpsuit, black stilettos, and matching accessories.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, is about an artist who finds inspiration in the most expensive entity in the world – money. However, many people like his work, including a cop named Michael Vedanayagam.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

No prizes for guessing that Shahid portrays the artist Sunny and Vijay plays the policeman. Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Bhuvan Arora star in this cat-and-mouse chase story.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Farzi is an eight-episode crime drama created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK that tells the story of a clever underdog street artist trying to resist a system that favours the rich.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The series, which incorporates Raj & DK's characteristic wit, will launch on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 and will also feature important performances by Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani both were seen posing for the cameras at the event.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Actress and singer Saba Azad was also spotted at the event, it is said that she sang the title track of Farzi

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla