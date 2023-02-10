Farzi fever: Varun Dhawan and Dhanush side with Vijay Sethupathi to chase the con artist, Shahid Kapoor- read

As Farzi fever captures audiences worldwide, the Indian film industry is not far behind. With supercop Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) embarking on his quest to apprehend con artist Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), two film industry veterans, Varun Dhawan and Dhanush, have jumped on board and chosen sides.

Stepping into the world of the cat-and-mouse chase, Varun puts his money for Vijay, as he is sure that he will catch both “Farzi note aur Farzi artist”. However, Dhanush, too, enters the game, saying that “Shahid Kapoor is just too good,” indicating that he will not be caught. Taking the conversation ahead, Shahid, in a typical Sunny style, responded to Varun.

He tweeted, “artist hu khud ka rasta khud banake nikal jaunga!!” His tweet also caught the attention of Vijay aka Michael who promptly responded cheekily. The actor said, “Shahid you will regret saying this. See you on 10th Feb (in jail).” The performers' entertaining interaction has definitely heightened the enthusiasm of fans who are anxiously anticipating the launch of the crime thriller.



As Farzi is all set to stream on Prime Video from 10th February, which side will you pick?

About the Amazon Original series Farzi:

According to rumours, Farzi is a fast-paced crime thriller set against the backdrop of the fake money business, severely affecting the nation's economy. According to sources, the online series centres around a cunning street artist to defraud a system that favours the wealthy. Shahid Kapoor plays the eponymous character in the eight-episode series, while Vijay Sethupathi plays an astute police officer. Other major actors in the much-anticipated series include Amol Palekar, KayKay Menon, Rashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, Kubraa Sait, and many more.