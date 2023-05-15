Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    83: Ranveer Singh's film will get screened at world-renowned Lord's stadium in London; know details

    For cricket fanatics, this is an exciting news indeed. According to news reports, Ranveer Singh's film 83 is about to get screened at the iconic Lords stadium in London.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 15, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Cricket fans and cinema lovers can get elated now. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London is all set to witness a massive and monumental moment with the screening of Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. This news has created a buzz among fans, as it's only sometimes that a film gets screened at a cricket ground. 

    Scheduled to be released and screened on July 15 and July 16, the screening will allow fans to experience the thrill of India's significant World Cup win in 1983, as portrayed by the skilful cast led by Ranveer Singh. Keep your calendars ready and get ready to cheer and hail big for Team India once again, this time on the big screen at Lord's.

    According to an eminent Bollywood news portal report, two shows will be scheduled for 11 AM and 4 PM. The ticket prices for the shows have been set at £30 (approx Rs 3000) for adults, £5 (approx Rs 500) for children aged 5 to 15, and £20 (Rs 2000) for senior citizens and students. Families can purchase a pass for £60 (approx. Rs 6000), while individuals with disabilities will be given free entry. This screening vows to be an extraordinary experience for fans of cricket and cinema alike.

    When asked if it was the idea of the makers of '83 to have the screening at Lord's, Kabir Khan revealed that the management of Lord's Cricket Ground approached the team of '83 with the idea. The film's final scene was shot on the ground, making it a perfect fit for the screening. The director also added that screening films at places where they were filmed has recently become a popular trend. "It'll be like a nice two-day picnic. There'll be Indian food available to the patrons," he said.

    Sitting on the turf of Lord's Cricket Ground is a unique and exciting aspect of the screening for '83, according to director Kabir Khan. He explained that it would allow viewers to sit comfortably on the ground rather than in the stands while enjoying the film on the grand screen. This occasional experience will make the screening even more memorable for cricket fans and moviegoers.

