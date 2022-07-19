Fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for his fashion; draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest fashion has made him a target of social media trolls. Upon seeing him wear atrocious clothes, many fans compared the actor to Ranveer Singh.

When it is about Amitabh Bachchan and his fashion, you always picture him all suited up in tuxedos. If not those, you’ll have an image of him in his joggers, funky shoes and sweatshirts. However, you will never imagine the megastar of the Hindi film industry wearing something that looks like a skirt! In fact, when speaking of bizarre fashion, Ranveer Singh’s name comes at the top of the list but looks like Big B is willing to give him a competition at it, that too is a tough one.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite frequent on social media, recently shared a picture of himself from the sets of his gaming reality TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. In the picture that Big B shared, the actor is seen having a bizarre take on fashion which has left his fans to draw comparisons with actor Ranveer Singh.

In the photograph Amitabh Bachchan has shared, the senior actor is seen wearing printed haram pants along with a while hoody pullover and blue scarf. Adding more ‘funk’ to his look, the actor paired it with a pair of orange sunglasses.

The actor also took a jibe at himself and his clothing in the caption of the post. Amitabh Bachchan, using his wit and humour, described his outfit saying that though he was given a pyjama to wore, it felt as if a saree was torn to stitch it. He also added that while a small pocket was given at the front, the back came with a ‘nada’ (a string to tie).

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his social media, his fans started to compare him with Ranveer Singh in the comments section. One of the users wrote in Hindi which loosely translates to English “Sir, have you become friends with Ranveer Singh?”

Another user wrote that it felt as if Ranveer Singh has designed the pyjama while one more questioned “what will Ranveer Singh wear now” and many others called him the new Ranveer Singh of the film industry.

Not just the fans, but Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also left unimpressed with the actor’s dress. Taking to the comments section, Shweta dropped two emoticons that expressed her disappointment at it.

Check out his post and all the comments here: