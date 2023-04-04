Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 healthy superfoods for fitness-conscious people

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Nowadays, people are slowly feeling more health and fitness conscious in order to lead a healthier lifestyle daily. Having a healthy diet is linked to feeling emotionally and physically healthy.

    Image: Getty Images

    Eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods and superfoods can help you maintain your health and fitness goals, which will help you improve your quality of life and help you combat various diseases happening due to the deficiencies. 

    Healthy diet is linked and connected to feeling emotionally and physically healthy. Here are the three superfoods to help lower disease risk and boost physical health.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Eggs:

    Eggs, apart from being tasty, are one of the most all-around sources of protein as they contain Amino acids. They are also rich sources of nutrients as yolks contain substantial quantities of Vitamins like A, D, E, K, and Omega 3.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Avocado:

    Avocados are consumed daily by fitness-conscious people for their healthy fats and fibers. They contain micronutrients such as vitamins B and E, Potassium, and Folate. Avocados keep blood sugar levels in check, fight inflammation, and improve cholesterol.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Sweet potatoes:

    Sweet potatoes comprise the required quantities of fiber and essential micronutrients such as Potassium, Vitamin A, B6, and K. Additionally, they are an excellent form of starchy carbs and a great source of antioxidants. Being rich in fiber, sweet potatoes slow down digestion and absorb carbs that prevent glucose spikes. They also steady your blood sugar levels and promote eye and gut health.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for April 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 4 2023 Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Virgo Aries Taurus Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 4, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; difficult day for Libra

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list AHA

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin RBA

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week RBA

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week

    Recent Stories

    Here's how drinking coconut water is beneficial in summers vma

    Here's how drinking coconut water is beneficial in summers

    Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp statuses and messages for your loved ones RBA

    Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp statuses and messages for your loved ones

    1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

    1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility, says new WHO report

    Numerology Prediction for April 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 4 2023 Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Virgo Aries Taurus Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 4, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; difficult day for Libra

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon